2024 Aurora Prize Laureate Mukwege Selects Humanitarian Aid Recipients

WASHINGTON — The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative announced on February 11 that 2024 Aurora Prize Laureate Dr. Denis Mukwege has selected recipients of the first cycle of participatory grants to local humanitarians.

Mukwege, a world-renowned gynecological surgeon and human rights activist from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), was named the 2024 Laureate at the Aurora Prize events in Los Angeles in May 2024.

The Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity recognizes individuals who risk their own lives to save the lives of others suffering due to violent conflict or atrocity crimes. After receiving the Prize, Aurora Laureates continue the circle of giving by designating grassroots humanitarians and organizations to support, amplifying the impact of their courageous work. In a moment of uncertainty around the future of United States’ humanitarian funding, Aurora—which has not received money from donor governments — provides funds directly to our grantees in support of their life-saving work.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to share the Aurora Prize award with remarkable Luminaries and organizations whose work transforms lives. Together, we will be able to continue building brighter futures for women and children through access to education, clean water, and healthcare,” said Mukwege. “The Aurora Prize grant model amplifies our collective mission — not only to support those survivors who have endured unimaginable hardship but to invest in lasting solutions that prevent atrocities, strengthen communities, and foster resilience.”

Mukwege has designated the following beneficiary organizations and individuals to support during the first cycle of funding:

* Fartuun Adan and Ilwad Elman (Somalia), 2020 Aurora Laureates, a mother and daughter team protecting women’s rights, promoting peacebuilding, and rehabilitating child soldiers