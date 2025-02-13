  TOP STORIES WEEK   07
 

Dr. Denis Mukwege
2024 Aurora Prize Laureate Mukwege Selects Humanitarian Aid Recipients

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
WASHINGTON — The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative announced on February 11 that 2024 Aurora Prize Laureate Dr. Denis Mukwege has selected recipients of the first cycle of participatory grants to local humanitarians.

Mukwege, a world-renowned gynecological surgeon and human rights activist from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), was named the 2024 Laureate at the Aurora Prize events in Los Angeles in May 2024.

The Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity recognizes individuals who risk their own lives to save the lives of others suffering due to violent conflict or atrocity crimes. After receiving the Prize, Aurora Laureates continue the circle of giving by designating grassroots humanitarians and organizations to support, amplifying the impact of their courageous work. In a moment of uncertainty around the future of United States’ humanitarian funding, Aurora—which has not received money from donor governments — provides funds directly to our grantees in support of their life-saving work.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to share the Aurora Prize award with remarkable Luminaries and organizations whose work transforms lives. Together, we will be able to continue building brighter futures for women and children through access to education, clean water, and healthcare,” said Mukwege. “The Aurora Prize grant model amplifies our collective mission — not only to support those survivors who have endured unimaginable hardship but to invest in lasting solutions that prevent atrocities, strengthen communities, and foster resilience.”

Mukwege has designated the following beneficiary organizations and individuals to support during the first cycle of funding:

* Fartuun Adan and Ilwad Elman (Somalia), 2020 Aurora Laureates, a mother and daughter team protecting women’s rights, promoting peacebuilding, and rehabilitating child soldiers

* Julienne Lusenge (DRC), 2021 Aurora Laureate, human rights defender helping the victims of wartime sexual violence

* Nadia Murad (Iraq), Aurora Luminary, Yazidi human rights activist renown for her advocacy for survivors of genocide and sexual violence

* Angelique Namaika (DRC), Aurora Luminary, an activist supporting displaced women and children who fell victims to the civil war in her country

* CEPAC-Nacibunda (DRC), a primary school for children in South Kivu Province, DRC

* Interface Compassion International (DRC), a non-profit in DRC empowering women and children through access to healthcare, gender equality, economic support, and education

* Malaika (DRC), a girls’ school that promotes a comprehensive approach to supporting communities by providing them with access to education, water and healthcare

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

* Yennega Progress (Burkina Faso), an initiative focused on improving education, health services, and basic infrastructure in regions where access to social services is limited.

“For Aurora, a key part of our philosophy is championing grassroots humanitarians who know exactly what their communities need,” noted Armine Afeyan, CEO of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative. “These participatory grants are designed with the belief that those on the ground are best equipped to determine how resources should be used, and we’re excited to see the enhanced impact this model creates. At its core, Aurora is all about continuing the cycle of giving while putting the ‘human’ back in ‘humanitarian’—directly supporting remarkable people who are transforming lives every day.”

The $1 million Aurora Prize is allocated among the Laureate, their designated beneficiaries, and the Aurora Humanitarians (Aurora Prize Finalists). The Aurora Laureate is awarded $300,000 in three equal installments of $100,000 each over three years. The Laureate receives a further $600,000 over three years to fund other grassroots humanitarians and organizations, including Aurora Luminaries ($25,000 to up to eight recipients per year). The remaining $100,000 is divided evenly between the two other finalists. In 2024, those Aurora Humanitarians were Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh and Bahraini human rights defender Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja.

Founded on behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors, the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative is celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2025. Aurora has already improved the lives of more than 3.4 million people across 60 countries and territories, deploying funding toward 463 projects that support emergency response, food, water, education, medical care, psychosocial support and more for underserved communities.

 

