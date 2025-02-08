Merrimack Valley Marks 110th Anniversary of Armenian Genocide

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — On Sunday, April 27, 2025, the Armenian Genocide Commemorative Committee of the Merrimack Valley (AGCCMV) will observe the remembrance of the Holy Martyrs of the Armenian Genocide, marking the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. The event will be hosted by Saints Vartanantz Armenian Church, 180 Old Westford Rd., Chelmsford, MA.

A Divine Liturgy will be jointly celebrated at 10:00 a.m. by the area Armenian churches including Saint Gregory Armenian Church (Merrimack Valley), Holy Archangel Armenian Church, Saint Michael and Saint Gabriel (Haverhill), and the Ararat Congregational Church (Salem, N.H.).

Following the Divine Liturgy, participants will proceed to the Armenian Martyrs Monument on the church grounds to offer a prayer service and lay flowers. A program on the sainthood of our Armenian Martyrs will be offered for church school students concurrent with the Divine Liturgy.

A luncheon will be served followed by a cultural program in the Kazanjian Memorial Ballroom. The guest speaker for the program is Aram Arkun, managing editor of the Armenian-Mirror Spectator and executive director of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada. A performance will be offered by the Sayat-Nova Dance Ensemble and youth musicians from the participating parishes.

Donations received from the event will benefit an Armenian cause. Over the recent years, the AGCCMV has donated nearly $40,000 from April 24 commemorative events to some 30 different Armenian charitable organizations.