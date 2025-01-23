California Armenian Legislative Caucus Requests Montebello Genocide Monument Designation as Historical Landmark

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A January 23 letter signed by 36 members of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation, all members of the California State Legislature, strongly requests of the California State Historical Resources Commission in Sacramento that the Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument in Montebello be officially designated as a California State Historical Landmark.

The text of the letter follows.

Dear Honorable Commissioners,

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation (“Armenian Caucus”) strongly requests that the Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument in Montebello be officially designated as a California State Historical Landmark.

The Armenian Caucus believes that the Martyrs Monument meets the criteria for recognition as a State Historical Landmark. Its design, a modern sculptural interpretation of traditional Armenian Church architecture, made it the first major monument in the United States dedicated to the Armenian Genocide and the first Armenian monument built on public land. The Armenian American community’s efforts to bring this monument to life not only reflect the strength and resilience of the diaspora but also make it a symbol of pride, especially for those residing in California.

The Martyrs Monument in Montebello was unveiled in April 1968 to honor the martyrs of the Armenian Genocide perpetrated by the Turkish government from 1915 through 1923, as well as to honor all victims of crimes against humanity. Since 1968, the Monument has served as a cultural landmark in the community and as a place where the diaspora of California Armenian Americans gather.