California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation Announces New Chair and Caucus Members

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation is pleased to announce its new chair, Assemblymember John Harabedian; new board members Senator Sasha Renée Pérez, Assistant Majority Whip Assemblymember Jessica Caloza, Assemblymember Nick Schultz, Assemblymember David Tangipa, and new members. The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation has now expanded to 50 members.
The new members include Senator Caroline Menjivar, Assistant Majority Whip Senator Laura Richardson, Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares, Assemblymember Dawn Addis, Majority Leader Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Assemblymember Patrick Ahrens, Republican Deputy Leader Assemblymember Juan Alanis, Assemblymember Tasha Boerner, Assemblymember Bill Essayli, Assistant Majority Leader Assemblymember Robert Garcia, Assemblymember Jeff Gonzalez, Majority Whip Assemblymember Mark Gonzalez, Republican Deputy Whip Assemblymember Heather Hadwick, Assemblymember Matt Haney, Assemblymember Maggy Krell, Assemblymember Alex Lee, Republican Deputy Whip Assemblymember Alexandra “Ali” Macedo, Assemblymember Stephanie Nguyen, Assemblymember Liz Ortega, Assemblymember Blanca Pacheco, Assemblymember Diane Papan, Assemblymember Darshana Patel, Assistant Speaker pro Tempore Assemblymember Celeste Rodriguez, Assistant Majority Whip Assemblymember Michelle Rodriguez, Assemblymember Chris Rogers, Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo, Assemblymember José Luis Solache, Assemblymember Esmeralda Soria, Assemblymember Catherine Stefani, and Assemblymember Avelino Valencia.
The new chair, Assemblymember John Harabedian (D-Pasadena), stated: “I am honored to chair the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation this year and welcome so many members to our caucus. The Armenian diaspora is diverse, multifaceted, and dynamic. I’m excited to continue to build awareness around Armenian issues within the capitol community, and to continue uplifting the voices of our Armenian community members throughout the state.”
Members Speak Out
In turn, Senator Caroline Menjivar (D-San Fernando Valley) declared: “I am excited for this invigorating reorganization of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation. Which will, no doubt, make robust forward progress under the leadership of our new Chair, Assemblymember Harabedian. I’m also very grateful for the opportunity to elevate the voices of my Armenian constituents in Senate District 20 and the greater Los Angeles area.”
Senator Sasha Renée Pérez (D-Pasadena) said, “I am honored to join the California Armenian Legislative Caucus. As the state senator representing the largest diaspora of Armenians in the state, I am committed to supporting the Armenian American community in its efforts to preserve its rich culture and heritage.”