California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation Announces New Chair and Caucus Members

Assemblymember Mark Gonzalez (D-Los Angeles) stated: “I am honored to join the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation and stand united in recognizing the atrocities and injustices of the Armenian Genocide. Representing Montebello — a city with a vibrant Armenian community — I am committed to amplifying their voices in government and across our state. Together with my Caucus colleagues, I will work tirelessly to address the challenges facing Armenian-Americans, foster civic engagement, and support educational and cultural initiatives that strengthen their presence and contributions to California.”

Assemblymember Maggy Krell (D-Sacramento) said, “Sacramento’s Armenian community has been an important part of our city since at least 1919, when members of the Fresno Armenian community settled here. I’m proud to join the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation to uplift and advocate for issues important to the Armenian community, both here in the Sacramento region and throughout California.”

Assemblymember Alexandra Macedo (R-Tulare) said: “The Armenian-American community continues to face challenges both here and abroad. I look forward to working with my colleagues to support their efforts.”

Assemblymember Blanca Pacheco (D-Downey) said, “I look forward to working with my colleagues in the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation to address the critical issues facing the Armenian American community and ensure that their voices are heard in Sacramento.”

Assemblymember Diane Papan (D-San Mateo) said, “The Armenian-American community is an integral part of the fabric of California and I am proud to help elevate the voices of Armenian Americans within and beyond California.”

Assemblymember Celeste Rodriguez (D-San Fernando) said: “It is an honor to join the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation. I look forward to learning and working with my colleagues on key issues affecting the Armenian community. Together with the Caucus, I will make sure to amplify the voices of the Armenian Americans in my district and across the state.”

Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo (D-Santa Clarita) declared: “I am so grateful to be a part of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation. Los Angeles thrives because of its rich diversity, and the Armenian community is a vital part of that fabric — bringing history, tradition, and resilience to our state. As leaders, community members, and small business owners, Armenians play an essential role in my district, and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve and advocate for them.”

“It is an honor to join the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation, an important platform for identifying and addressing key issues that impact Armenian Americans, including the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, cultural representation, and economic development. As the Assemblymember of the 44th Assembly District, I am proud to represent the largest and fastest-growing Armenian American community in the country. Through advocacy and active participation, I will make sure to amplify the voices of the community and to continue to preserve the vibrant cultural heritage of Armenian Americans for future generations,” said Assemblymember Nick Schultz (D-Burbank).

Assemblymember Josè Luis Solache Jr. (D-Lynwood) said: “Armenian American communities actively contribute to the cultural diversity that enhances our state, and I am honored to join my colleagues as a member of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation. As legislators, we have a responsibility to ensure that every person who calls California home has the opportunity to live out their American Dream. I commend the leadership of Chairman Harabedian for organizing this effort to support an important California community.”

Assemblymember Catherine Stefani (D-San Francisco) said: “It is an honor to stand alongside my Armenian colleagues today and join the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation. Assembly District 19 is home to a strong and proud Armenian community. For years, it has been a privilege to collaborate with Armenian leaders and organizations at the local level. Together, we have spoken out against hate and celebrated the resilience of the Armenian people. In the legislature, I look forward to continuing this partnership with our Armenian neighbors to amplify their voices and raise awareness about the challenges this community continues to face.”

Assemblymember David Tangipa (R-Fresno) concluded: “It is an honor to represent Fresno as a member of the Californian Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation. The Armenian community’s contributions are a vital part of our states history and diversity, and I am committed to amplifying the voices of Armenian Californians and advocating for their continued recognition and support.”

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation serves as a forum for members from the California Senate and Assembly to identify key issues affecting Armenian Americans and develop and empower the Armenian-American community throughout California. The Foundation encourages advocacy and participation in cultural, educational, and community efforts in California. Through advocacy, the Foundation strives to ensure that California Armenian-American’s voices are heard and given a platform.