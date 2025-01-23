California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation Announces New Chair and Caucus Members

  TOP STORIES WEEK   04
 

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation is pleased to announce its new chair, Assemblymember John Harabedian; new board members Senator Sasha Renée Pérez, Assistant Majority Whip Assemblymember Jessica Caloza, Assemblymember Nick Schultz, Assemblymember David Tangipa, and new members. The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation has now expanded to 50 members.

The new members include Senator Caroline Menjivar, Assistant Majority Whip Senator Laura Richardson, Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares, Assemblymember Dawn Addis, Majority Leader Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Assemblymember Patrick Ahrens, Republican Deputy Leader Assemblymember Juan Alanis, Assemblymember Tasha Boerner, Assemblymember Bill Essayli, Assistant Majority Leader Assemblymember Robert Garcia, Assemblymember Jeff Gonzalez, Majority Whip Assemblymember Mark Gonzalez, Republican Deputy Whip Assemblymember Heather Hadwick, Assemblymember Matt Haney, Assemblymember Maggy Krell, Assemblymember Alex Lee, Republican Deputy Whip Assemblymember Alexandra “Ali” Macedo, Assemblymember Stephanie Nguyen, Assemblymember Liz Ortega, Assemblymember Blanca Pacheco, Assemblymember Diane Papan, Assemblymember Darshana Patel, Assistant Speaker pro Tempore Assemblymember Celeste Rodriguez, Assistant Majority Whip Assemblymember Michelle Rodriguez, Assemblymember Chris Rogers, Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo, Assemblymember José Luis Solache, Assemblymember Esmeralda Soria, Assemblymember Catherine Stefani, and Assemblymember Avelino Valencia.

The new chair, Assemblymember John Harabedian (D-Pasadena), stated: “I am honored to chair the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation this year and welcome so many members to our caucus. The Armenian diaspora is diverse, multifaceted, and dynamic. I’m excited to continue to build awareness around Armenian issues within the capitol community, and to continue uplifting the voices of our Armenian community members throughout the state.”

Members Speak Out

In turn, Senator Caroline Menjivar (D-San Fernando Valley) declared: “I am excited for this invigorating reorganization of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation. Which will, no doubt, make robust forward progress under the leadership of our new Chair, Assemblymember Harabedian. I’m also very grateful for the opportunity to elevate the voices of my Armenian constituents in Senate District 20 and the greater Los Angeles area.”

Senator Sasha Renée Pérez (D-Pasadena) said, “I am honored to join the California Armenian Legislative Caucus. As the state senator representing the largest diaspora of Armenians in the state, I am committed to supporting the Armenian American community in its efforts to preserve its rich culture and heritage.”

Senator Laura Richardson (D-South Bay) said, “The vibrant Armenian community in California has been a cornerstone of the state’s economic, cultural, and artistic landscape for decades. Having triumphed over adversity as refugees and immigrants in the wake of the Armenian Genocide, this community has not only persevered but also enlightened the world about the enduring impact of this historical tragedy.”

“I am excited to join the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation under the strong leadership of my colleague and Caucus Chair Assemblymember John Harabedian, and I proudly stand in solidarity with California’s vibrant Armenian-American population,” said Assemblymember Patrick Ahrens (D-Silicon Valley).

Assemblymember Juan Alanis (D-Modesto) said: “I am honored to have been invited to join the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation. The California Central Valley is home to one of the largest populations of Armenian Americans in the nation. I am excited to learn more about their rich and vibrant culture and their contributions to this region and this great state.”

Assemblymember Tasha Boerner (D-Encinitas) said, “California is, at its core, a diverse state. That diversity brings us a wealth of opportunities and experiences. As part of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation, I will work with my colleagues to amplify the culture and issues of the Armenian community across our state.”

Assemblymember Jessica Caloza (D-Los Angeles) said: “I am honored to join the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation and work on issues impacting the community, including bolstering support for Artsakh, fighting against anti-Armenian hate, and preserving Armenian culture. My district includes Glendale, Northeast Los Angeles, and East Los Angeles, home to a vibrant Armenian community and their contributions are vast — they are small business owners, entrepreneurs, educators, public servants, and so much more. I am excited to work with Armenian leaders and community members to ensure their voices are heard and needs are met in Sacramento.”

Assemblymember Jeff Gonzalez (R-Indio) said: “I’m proud to be a member of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus and stand as an ally, supporting the heritage and in recognition of the Armenian American community. I’m committed to advocating for policies that uplift the community, amplify their voices, and honor their contributions to our society.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Assemblymember Mark Gonzalez (D-Los Angeles) stated: “I am honored to join the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation and stand united in recognizing the atrocities and injustices of the Armenian Genocide. Representing Montebello — a city with a vibrant Armenian community — I am committed to amplifying their voices in government and across our state. Together with my Caucus colleagues, I will work tirelessly to address the challenges facing Armenian-Americans, foster civic engagement, and support educational and cultural initiatives that strengthen their presence and contributions to California.”

Assemblymember Maggy Krell (D-Sacramento) said, “Sacramento’s Armenian community has been an important part of our city since at least 1919, when members of the Fresno Armenian community settled here. I’m proud to join the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation to uplift and advocate for issues important to the Armenian community, both here in the Sacramento region and throughout California.”

Assemblymember Alexandra Macedo (R-Tulare) said: “The Armenian-American community continues to face challenges both here and abroad. I look forward to working with my colleagues to support their efforts.”

Assemblymember Blanca Pacheco (D-Downey) said, “I look forward to working with my colleagues in the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation to address the critical issues facing the Armenian American community and ensure that their voices are heard in Sacramento.”

Assemblymember Diane Papan (D-San Mateo) said, “The Armenian-American community is an integral part of the fabric of California and I am proud to help elevate the voices of Armenian Americans within and beyond California.”

Assemblymember Celeste Rodriguez (D-San Fernando) said: “It is an honor to join the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation. I look forward to learning and working with my colleagues on key issues affecting the Armenian community. Together with the Caucus, I will make sure to amplify the voices of the Armenian Americans in my district and across the state.”

Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo (D-Santa Clarita) declared: “I am so grateful to be a part of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation. Los Angeles thrives because of its rich diversity, and the Armenian community is a vital part of that fabric — bringing history, tradition, and resilience to our state. As leaders, community members, and small business owners, Armenians play an essential role in my district, and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve and advocate for them.”

“It is an honor to join the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation, an important platform for identifying and addressing key issues that impact Armenian Americans, including the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, cultural representation, and economic development. As the Assemblymember of the 44th Assembly District, I am proud to represent the largest and fastest-growing Armenian American community in the country. Through advocacy and active participation, I will make sure to amplify the voices of the community and to continue to preserve the vibrant cultural heritage of Armenian Americans for future generations,” said Assemblymember Nick Schultz (D-Burbank).

Assemblymember Josè Luis Solache Jr. (D-Lynwood) said: “Armenian American communities actively contribute to the cultural diversity that enhances our state, and I am honored to join my colleagues as a member of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation. As legislators, we have a responsibility to ensure that every person who calls California home has the opportunity to live out their American Dream. I commend the leadership of Chairman Harabedian for organizing this effort to support an important California community.”

Assemblymember Catherine Stefani (D-San Francisco) said: “It is an honor to stand alongside my Armenian colleagues today and join the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation. Assembly District 19 is home to a strong and proud Armenian community. For years, it has been a privilege to collaborate with Armenian leaders and organizations at the local level. Together, we have spoken out against hate and celebrated the resilience of the Armenian people. In the legislature, I look forward to continuing this partnership with our Armenian neighbors to amplify their voices and raise awareness about the challenges this community continues to face.”

Assemblymember David Tangipa (R-Fresno) concluded: “It is an honor to represent Fresno as a member of the Californian Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation. The Armenian community’s contributions are a vital part of our states history and diversity, and I am committed to amplifying the voices of Armenian Californians and advocating for their continued recognition and support.”

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation serves as a forum for members from the California Senate and Assembly to identify key issues affecting Armenian Americans and develop and empower the Armenian-American community throughout California. The Foundation encourages advocacy and participation in cultural, educational, and community efforts in California. Through advocacy, the Foundation strives to ensure that California Armenian-American’s voices are heard and given a platform.

