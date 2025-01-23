The Armenian Community Responds to the Eaton Wildfire

By Eddie Rivera

PASADENA, Calif. (PasadenaNow.com) — Armenians around the world open doors and wallets to Eaton Fire victims as local school is destroyed; many claim ‘holy stone cross’ protected cultural center

Given the sheer number of homes, families and lives affected by the Eaton Fire, which is now close to containment, the Eaton Fire has drawn a community response clearly as strong as the fire itself.

In the Southern California Armenian community, the second-largest in the world, response to those in need has been overwhelming, as more than 100 Armenian families lost their homes.

The Sahag-Mesrob Armenian Christian School in Altadena was completely destroyed on the first night of the fire, except for its khachkar / cross stone. In fact, the feeling is strong within the Armenian community that the same type of khachkar / cross stone at the Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) Beshgeturian Center — which was dedicated in June — protected that building.

The Sahag-Mesrob school has relocated temporarily to the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) in Pasadena.