The Sahag-Mesrob Armenian Christian School in Altadena burns in Eaton Fire
Community

The Armenian Community Responds to the Eaton Wildfire

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
20
0

By Eddie Rivera

PASADENA, Calif. (PasadenaNow.com) — Armenians around the world open doors and wallets to Eaton Fire victims as local school is destroyed; many claim ‘holy stone cross’ protected cultural center

Given the sheer number of homes, families and lives affected by the Eaton Fire, which is now close to containment, the Eaton Fire has drawn a community response clearly as strong as the fire itself.

In the Southern California Armenian community, the second-largest in the world, response to those in need has been overwhelming, as more than 100 Armenian families lost their homes.

The Sahag-Mesrob Armenian Christian School in Altadena was completely destroyed on the first night of the fire, except for its khachkar / cross stone. In fact, the feeling is strong within the Armenian community that the same type of khachkar / cross stone at the Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) Beshgeturian Center — which was dedicated in June — protected that building.

The Sahag-Mesrob school has relocated temporarily to the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) in Pasadena.

“About 16 of our families have lost their homes,” said Sahag-Mesrob Principal Maral Aroyan-Boyadjian. “A lot of them are still evacuated. And so I think students are just looking forward to coming back and seeing their friends at least, so they have some normalcy in the midst of this chaos.”

Gary Manjikian of the St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church also noted that since the outbreak of the fire, their church has served as a donation center.

“We have been collecting donations from people that can give,” he said, recently, “and we have been passing them out to people in need and they have been rolling through here very heavily as needed and we’ve been trying to help everybody out as much as possible and everything’s been going great.

“We’ve just been a little overwhelmed and drained from that process,” he added, noting that the church has had about 15 to 20 volunteers coming in daily to help out.

“It’s families, moms, kids, whoever can contribute and we’re doing whatever we can,” he said. “It’s a major devastation.”

As Manjikian reflected, “It’s a very sad situation. We know of many, many families, not only in our community but overall that have lost their home or have been displaced due to major smoke damage and fire damage.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
“So we’re doing whatever we can where besides our regular life, we’re probably putting in an additional six to eight hours of our days here to help people. And thank God God’s given us the energy and the power to be able to do it.”

In a statement on behalf of the Armenian General Benevolent Union, AGBU President Sam Simonian expressed the sentiments of concern and compassion felt by Armenians worldwide: “It is in times like these that we unite in common purpose and take the bold actions necessary to help ease the burdens and hardships that many of our people in LA are experiencing right now.”

“Their world has been disrupted,” he said. “The fear and anxiety in what is a very unstable situation are running high.

AGBU is mobilizing efforts in coordination with those on the ground to aid fellow Armenians, Simonian added. He noted that they have already committed $50,000 to the American Red Cross and $50,000 to World Central Kitchen, respectively, to support their urgent frontline relief operations, now underway.

“At the same time,” the statement continued, “the AGBU Central Board is working closely with the AGBU Western Region leadership and its numerous volunteer committees to provide humanitarian aid to those in need.

Further information will be announced in the days to come, the statement added.

The Tekeyan Cultural Association Beshgeturian Center at 1901 N. Allen in Altadena, which was inside the mandatory evacuation zone, is only now being inspected for damage, said Dr. Arshavir Gundjian, President, Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada.

“Even though externally, no major physical damage is evident, of course we expect there to be smoke damage internally which we will have to remedy.

Gundjian added, “We were happy that the area was guarded by National Guard and police, so we are thankful and expect that it was protected from any looting. Our local Center committee chairman brought the guards and national responders breakfast to express our appreciation of their efforts.

Once we regain access to the building and remedy any damage suffered,” said Gundjian, “we will provide access to the building to Armenian community members and to Sahag & Mesrob school, which suffered heavily as a result of the fire.”

Donations are still being accepted and distributed at St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church, 58 South Sierra Madre Boulevard, Pasadena 91107, (626) 793-2909.

(First published in Pasadena Now on January 21, 2025.)

