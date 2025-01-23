  TOP STORIES WEEK   04
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
04

Week

Latest articles of the week
Hirant Gulian
Community

In Memoriam: Hirant Gulian (1948-2025), Armenian Community Leader

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
138
0

CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J. — Hirant Gulian, a leader of the greater New York metropolitan area Armenian community, passed away on January 13, 2025. He was 76.

Born in Dikranagerd to Gazaros and Samiran Gulian, Hirant grew up in Istanbul, where he attended Armenian school and served on the altar at the city’s Sts. Vartanants Church.

As a boy he began his apprenticeship under the jewelers Ohaness and Varujan Bahar, under whose tutelage he acquired his foundation in jewelry craftsmanship. At the age of 18, Hirant left Istanbul to begin a new life in America, settling in New York. His parents and siblings — Agop, Yervant and Mary — joined him soon after.

Hirant quickly immersed himself in Armenian community life, joining the Gomidas Choir (in which he sang during the consecration of St. Vartan Cathedral) and the Diocesan drama society pioneered by Dr. Nishan Parlakian and Jack Antreassian.

In the ensuing decades, the name and reputation of Hirant Gulian became known to everyone familiar with Armenian life. Every major Armenian institution, and numerous smaller ones, benefited from his dedication and leadership. These included Holy Echmiadzin; the Eastern Diocese; St. Leon Church; AGBU; Hye Doon; the Karabagh Committee; the Armenian-American Sport and Educational Center; the Armenian Radio Hour; various Armenian schools and youth groups; the Bolsa-Hye organizations; St. Giragos Church in Dikranakerd — among countless others.

He had a deep and abiding relationship with the Knights and Daughters of Vartan. It was among the Knights that Hirant found mentors for his early activism; and where, later, he would be recognized as an exemplary and visionary leader. In the 1980s, Hirant and his fellow Knight, the late Sam Azadian, led the pioneering committee that organized the first commemoration of the Armenian Genocide in Times Square.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

More generally, Hirant was a highly respected deacon of the church; a devoted servant of the Armenian heritage; a patriot both to his adopted land of the United States and to his ancestral homeland of Armenia; a civic leader and advocate for justice; an honored businessman; and a beloved friend to countless individuals.

In his professional life as a jeweler, Hirant was known for bringing beauty and elegance into the world. But his most beautiful contributions in life came from his personal warmth, his generous heart, his gracious demeanor, and his genuine humility before God. These are the qualities that his friends and admirers will always fondly remember; they were the virtues that made Hirant beloved by all who knew him.

Even more touching were Hirant’s numerous acts of personal kindness and generosity — acts performed without any public fanfare, but simply for the sake of doing a good turn for another human being. It was a blessing to know such a man, and our community will always owe Hirant a profound debt of gratitude.

He leaves his wife Ruby, and their children Anoush and Haig. May God grant them consolation in this time of grief.

Visitation hours were held at St. Vartan Armenian Cathedral (630 Second Avenue, New York City) on Monday, January 20. The funeral service took place at St. Vartan Cathedral on Tuesday, January 21. Diocesan Primate Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan presided and delivered the eulogy.

Burial followed at Cedar Grove Cemetery (130-04 Horace Harding Expy., Flushing, NY). Following the burial, a hokejash was held in Haik and Alice Kavookjian Auditorium of the St. Vartan Cathedral Complex.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: Obituary
People: Hirant Gulian
SHARE
Previous California Armenian Legislative Caucus Requests Montebello Genocide Monument Designation as Historical Landmark
Discover more cities:
TurkeyUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.