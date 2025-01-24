Ehikian Appointed Acting Administrator and Deputy Administrator of US General Services Administration

Washington (gsa.gov) — The US General Services Administration (GSA) announced Stephen Ehikian as Acting Administrator and Deputy Administrator on January 22.

Ehikian will oversee GSA’s nationwide real estate portfolio of over 360 million rentable square feet, over $110 billion dollars in products and services through federal contracts, and the delivery of technology services across dozens of federal agencies that serve millions of people. As an appointee of President Donald J. Trump, he will accelerate the adoption of technology throughout government, drive maximum efficiency in government procurement for the benefit of all taxpayers, and will work closely with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team to do so.

Ehikian is a serial entrepreneur in the software industry who has successfully built and sold two companies focused on sales and customer service to Salesforce. He most recently served as Vice President of AI Products and has a strong record of identifying next-generation technology. He graduated from Yale University with a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and Economics and earned an MBA from Stanford University.

“Under the Trump-Vance Administration, I will return the GSA to its core purpose of making government work smarter and faster,” said Ehikian. “Moving forward, GSA will be laser focused on driving an efficient government and enabling our sister agencies to provide better service to taxpayers at lower costs.”

Ehikian was sworn in on January 20.

GSA provides centralized procurement and shared services for the federal government. GSA manages a nationwide real estate portfolio of over 360 million rentable square feet, oversees more than $110 billion in products and services via federal contracts, and delivers technology services that serve millions of people across dozens of federal agencies. GSA’s mission is to deliver the best customer experience and value in real estate, acquisition, and technology services to the government and the American people.