‘The Day Heaven Touched Earth:’ Armenian Christmas at St. Vartan Cathedral

By Stephan S. Nigohosian

NEW YORK — The Armenian Christmas Divine Liturgy on Monday, January 6, at St. Vartan Armenian Cathedral, once again united the Armenian Christian family to mark the Feast of the Nativity and Theophany.

But the service also proved particularly symbolic. As the faithful approached the edifice, the framework of scaffolding that had surrounded its exterior last year during the first phase of the St. Vartan Cathedral Restoration Project was noticeably absent. What has emerged is a renewed and revitalized façade and gilded dome with the Holy Cross atop.

Known as the Theophany (Asdvadzahaydnoutiun), or the Feast of the Birth and Manifestation of Jesus Christ, the Armenian Christmas service celebrates the revelation of God to mankind through the blessed nativity. As the congregation rejoiced together, faith united them as one body as the Kingdom of God became present and active within the cathedral. Consistent with the early traditions of Christianity, the mystery of the baptism of Jesus Christ was also commemorated on this day, with a special “Blessing of Water” (Churorhnek) ceremony following the Divine Liturgy.

Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America, celebrated the Divine Liturgy before the faithful in the cathedral sanctuary, as well as to a global audience via the livestream broadcast.

Bishop Mesrop’s passion, conviction and vigor evoked a strong spiritual connection with his flock throughout the entire service.