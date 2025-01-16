  TOP STORIES WEEK   03
 

Diocesan Primate Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan celebrated the Armenian Christmas liturgy at New York’s St. Vartan Armenian Cathedral on Jan. 6, 2025. Pictured (l-r): Fr. Davit Karamyan, Fr. Simeon Odabashian, Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, Fr. Mesrob Hovsepyan, Dr. Tavit Najarian. (Photo by Diran Jebejian)
Community

‘The Day Heaven Touched Earth:’ Armenian Christmas at St. Vartan Cathedral

By Stephan S. Nigohosian

NEW YORK — The Armenian Christmas Divine Liturgy on Monday, January 6, at St. Vartan Armenian Cathedral, once again united the Armenian Christian family to mark the Feast of the Nativity and Theophany.

But the service also proved particularly symbolic. As the faithful approached the edifice, the framework of scaffolding that had surrounded its exterior last year during the first phase of the St. Vartan Cathedral Restoration Project was noticeably absent. What has emerged is a renewed and revitalized façade and gilded dome with the Holy Cross atop.

Known as the Theophany (Asdvadzahaydnoutiun), or the Feast of the Birth and Manifestation of Jesus Christ, the Armenian Christmas service celebrates the revelation of God to mankind through the blessed nativity. As the congregation rejoiced together, faith united them as one body as the Kingdom of God became present and active within the cathedral. Consistent with the early traditions of Christianity, the mystery of the baptism of Jesus Christ was also commemorated on this day, with a special “Blessing of Water” (Churorhnek) ceremony following the Divine Liturgy.

Diocesan Primate Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan celebrated the Armenian Christmas liturgy at New York’s St. Vartan Armenian Cathedral on Jan. 6, 2025. (Photo by Diran Jebejian)

Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America, celebrated the Divine Liturgy before the faithful in the cathedral sanctuary, as well as to a global audience via the livestream broadcast.

Bishop Mesrop’s passion, conviction and vigor evoked a strong spiritual connection with his flock throughout the entire service.

Red poinsettias bathed in candlelight adorned the holy altar, while the sweet smell of incense rose from the censers, gently swathing the sanctum as it lifted the prayers of the badarak toward the heavens. Bishop Mesrop, clad in violet and gold-colored liturgical vestments, led the congregation in prayer and blessed parishioners as he walked in procession.

His homily focused on God choosing to walk among mankind. He emphasized that Christmas was “the day that heaven and earth united,” as Creation welcomed its Creator in human flesh.

“The Creator of the universe was born as a baby to share in our joys and our sorrows, to heal our wounds and to redeem our lives,” he said. “Christ knows your struggles because He lived them himself, promising mankind ‘I will never leave you nor forsake you.’”

Hope for Life’s Struggles

The Primate also reassured the faithful that, even during the most difficult and dark times in our own lives, God sees you and hears your prayers. “Maybe a struggle in your family, a challenge at work, or a burden has been weighing you down,” he empathized. “When you feel overwhelmed or unworthy, remember that Jesus came to call you His own. When you feel alone, remember that Christ is walking beside you.”

The sermon concluded with a powerful reminder that Christ is not waiting for you to “have it all together” and is not put off by your struggles, doubts, or failures. God sees the love and sees His children offering themselves to Him.

“God rejoices over us, not because we’ve gotten everything right, but because we are His children,” he said. “Christmas is not a reminder of all that is wrong in the world; it’s a promise of what God has made right. The light of Jesus shines through and wraps us in God’s love to assure us that we’re never alone.”

The Godfather of the Cross (Gunkahayr) for the Christmas Blessing of Water ceremony at St. Vartan Cathedral was Dr. Tavit O. Najarian: distinguished leader of St. Stepanos Church in Elberon, NJ, whose dedication and benevolence has served the Diocesan community as well as the worldwide Armenian community. (Photo by Diran Jebejian

The Godfather of the Cross (Gunkahayr) for the Christmas Blessing of Water ceremony was Dr. Tavit O. Najarian, distinguished leader of St. Stepanos Church in Elberon, NJ, whose dedication and benevolence has served the Diocesan community as well as the worldwide Armenian community.

The Armenian Christmas Divine Liturgy went forward with the participation of Fr. Simeon Odabashian, Diocesan Vicar; Fr. Davit Karamyan, Vicar of St. Vartan Cathedral; Fr. Mesrob Hovsepyan, pastor of St. Gregory the Enlightener Church (White Plains, NY), as well as a large contingent of deacons and altar servers. Maestro Khoren Mekanejian directed the angelic voices of the St. Vartan Cathedral Choir, accompanied on the organ by Kris Kalfayan (director of the Gomidas Choir).

The online broadcast was directed by Yervant Keshishian, with Chris Zakian providing the narration, and handheld camera operation by Mano Baghjajian. Dn. Diran Jebejian photographed the service inside the sanctuary.

St. Vartan Cathedral’s Christmas celebration began on the evening of January 5, with the solemn Jrakalouyts (“Lamp-lighting”) service followed by scripture readings traditionally celebrated on Christmas Eve.  The Divine Liturgy, celebrated by Fr. Karamyan, immediately followed. In accordance with Armenian church tradition, the Feast of Theophany will be formally observed through January 13, completing the “octave” of Theophany.

