AGBU Donates $100,000 to Red Cross, World Central Kitchen

LOS ANGELES — The uncontained wildfires that escalated the week of January 6 have thrust tens of thousands of residents of the Greater Los Angeles area into a state of crisis. The destruction is of a magnitude among the worst in the history of the state of California — home to the largest Armenian population in the United States and second largest in the worldwide Diaspora. Many such families have been tragically impacted along with their neighbors, relatives, and local community members. The nation and the world watch in shock and dismay as the blazing fire rips through communities, leaving unfathomable devastation in its wake. Vast swaths of property, including homes, businesses, vehicles, schools, and public infrastructures are destroyed beyond recognition.

Beginning with a $100,000 donation split evenly between the American Red Cross and World Central Kitchen, AGBU leadership and its global membership are standing in solidarity with the people of Los Angeles and Armenian families who have suffered tremendous loss and are now facing an uncertain future.

In a statement on behalf of the organization, AGBU President Sam Simonian expressed the sentiments of concern and compassion felt by Armenians worldwide: “It is in times like these that we unite in common purpose and take the bold actions necessary to help ease the burdens and hardships that many of our people in LA are experiencing right now. Their world has been disrupted; the fear and anxiety in what is a very unstable situation are running high. Therefore, AGBU is mobilizing efforts in coordination with those on the ground to aid our fellow Armenians. We have already committed $50,000 to the American Red Cross and $50,000 to World Central Kitchen respectively to support their urgent frontline relief operations, now underway. At the same time, the AGBU Central Board is working closely with the AGBU Western Region leadership and its numerous volunteer committees to provide humanitarian aid to those in need. Further information will be announced in the days to come.”