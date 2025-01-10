Tekeyan Central Board Stands with Our Southern California Community

You all no doubt are following the news of the terrible fires and winds in southern California this week. The Central Board of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada (TCA) profoundly regrets the loss of life and of thousands of homes, including in heavily Armenian-populated areas like Pasadena and Altadena. We are in touch with our local representatives and are pleased to let you know that the TCA Beshgeturian Center in Altadena has not been damaged by the fire. It is without electricity in an evacuation zone, but the area is now protected from looting by the National Guard.

1 of 2

The homes of several TCA Central Board members in southern California were in evacuation zones, along with a number of Tekeyan members. We are happy to know that they are safe and their homes, at least through this Friday morning, remain unharmed.

The Central Board extends its condolences to the staff, students and families connected to the Sahag-Mesrob Armenian Christian School in Altadena, which was destroyed in the fires. This is the greatest institutional loss of our Armenian community in the area. TCA has offered the Sahag-Mesrob School the use of the Beshgeturian Center.

We wish our Tekeyan members, the Armenian community and of course the population of southern California overall the best in this situation, which some have even called apocalyptic.

When our Center is again accessible and usable, we are ready to try to help the local community.

Regards,