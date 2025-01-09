GenEd Teaches Teachers about Armenian Genocide

With a focus on the Armenian Genocide, GenEd aims to show teachers how to incorporate the topics of genocide and human rights into the classroom. According to the organization’s website, the idea for its founding came from the absence of scholastic instruction about the Armenian Genocide by the Turkish government of the Ottoman Empire in 1915.

California and Massachusetts are a part of only 11 states that mandate some level of genocide education; GenEd hopes to reach more. However, that can be logistically difficult. The Teacher Fellowship Program in Armenia is one way that GenEd can address this issue. The fellowship provides professional development for middle and high school level educators through a trip to Armenia, where the teachers attend workshops and visit content-related sites.

A requirement for the Teaching Fellowship is that upon their return, “the Fellow has to produce a workshop that affects at least twenty teachers and a commitment to teaching about the Armenian Genocide,” said Seda Aghamianz, who serves as GenEd Administrator.

“We can’t be everywhere. Our job is to train teachers how to teach their kids. We get one teacher, that teacher in one year can teach up to a hundred kids. That’s just the first year,” said Aghamianz, on GenEd’s strategy to branch out.

GenEd this year hosted multiple workshops during the annual conferences for the National Council of Social Studies (NCSS) and the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE), in Boston.

A full-day workshop, “Understanding the Armenian Genocide through Primary Sources and Memoirs,” offered resources and materials to help students learn about the impact of genocide throughout history. GenEd’s Teacher Fellows also presented a variety of topics ranging from “Genocide Education through Literature,” to “Armenian Bird Letters: Discovering Our Shared Humanity,” during the conference.