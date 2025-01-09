GenEd Teaches Teachers about Armenian Genocide

By Araz Havan
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
BOSTON — For most Armenian Americans, it is important that public schools in their cities or towns teach the Armenian Genocide.
In Massachusetts, even though there is a state-wide mandate requiring the teaching of the Genocide as well as the Holocaust, instruction can vary depending on the municipality. A district might want to go beyond the basic curriculum materials — and currently there is a grant program for this — in order to bring “high-quality genocide education…meaningful learning experiences…and lead to long-term impact,” according to the Massachusetts Department of Education.
The grant can help with funding teacher development, purchasing or building curriculum, or relevant enrichment activities such as field trips, guest speakers, or other cultural events. Many districts who receive the grant reach out to the Genocide Education Project (GenEd).
Initially started in California in the early 2000’s, GenEd first began working with the San Francisco Unified School District as part of an initiative to bring Armenian Genocide education into the curriculum. Since then, the organization works to provide robust and meaningful teaching materials to school districts across the country.