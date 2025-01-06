WATERTOWN — The series of horrors that befell Artsakh (Karabakh) starting in 2020 with the loss of much of its territory and ending in 2023 with the expulsion of its population and its total take over by Azerbaijan were felt by those in the diaspora yet obviously from a safe distance. Karabakh natives who lived through this experience were scarred in a different way.
One young man and his family endured not only the bitter loss of their home and land to usurpers, but lost so much more during the inferno that engulfed a depot in Berkadzor, near Stepanakert, on September 25, 2023, where citizens of the city, desperate to flee before they were overrun by the Azeri army, had gathered, after hearing that there was possibly fuel available for sale. In the ensuing fire, more than 220 died and more than 300 sustained injuries.
To this day, there is no official reason for the inferno that engulfed the depot. Some say it was the work of the Azerbaijanis, while others suggest that the fumes from the gas tanker combined with the actions of a careless smoker might have set off the explosion.
Nelson Sargsyan was 17 when he accompanied his father and uncle and cousins there on that fateful September day. The resulting explosion was so forceful that his uncle’s body has never been found while he and his father suffered from extensive burns. Nelson, luckily, survived; his father did not.
Over dinner this December, at the home of Stepan and Talin Chiloyan, Sargsyan and his mother, Lylia Mardyan, spoke about what they had gone through as well as the road ahead. In addition to Nelson, she has two daughters, Takouhi and Arous, both younger than Nelson.
Mother and son were in the US for a second stint at the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Boston, where Sargsyan is undergoing extensive treatment for his injuries. His first stay at Shriners was January-April 2024. His treatments have resulted in nothing short of a miracle.