The End of a State as 100,000 Flee Artsakh

YEREVAN (Combined Sources) — Since Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Samvel Shahramanyan signed a decree on September 28, to dissolve the republic officially by January 1, 2024, in effect, no Armenians remain in Artsakh anymore.

The decision was made after Azerbaijan’s unprovoked attack on what had remained of Artsakh, on September 23.

As of October 1, 100,514 forcibly displaced people have arrived in Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh, a government spokesperson reported.

The mass evacuation of Nagorno-Karabakh’s ethnic Armenian population has been practically completed, outgoing authorities in Stepanakert indicated late on Sunday after at least 100,000 local residents fled to Armenia, refusing to live under Azerbaijani rule.

“The last bus from Artsakh reached [the Armenian border town of] Goris with 15 passengers on board,” Karabakh’s human rights ombudsman, Gegham Stepanyan, wrote on Facebook on October 1.

He said that a “small team of dedicated people” will stay in Karabakh for now to look for “helpless” civilians who may be stuck in their homes and unable to join the exodus on their own.