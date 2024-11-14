AGBU 93rd General Assembly Marks a Season of Transition, Tribute, and Togetherness

NEW YORK — For more than 875 AGBU members, friends and guests from 22 countries, the 93rd General Assembly (GA) weekend in New York stood out as one of the most memorable and inspiring in the organization’s recent history.
From Thursday, October 10 through Saturday October 12, the assembled honored the past, contemplated the future, celebrated success and delighted in Armenian and world culture in landmark spaces unique to New York City.
However, this year, the most anticipated event of the weekend was the history-making passing of the presidential torch from AGBU’s seventh President Berge Setrakian to AGBU Council of Trustees member Sam Simonian.
The transfer took place during the official proceedings of the 93rd General Assembly on October 12, held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, in the presence of 360 AGBU global delegates and members, in addition to guests, including Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.
Setrakian’s farewell general assembly address touched on many themes related to the state of affairs.
“The Armenian nation is presently at a crossroad,” Setrakian stated. “It is divided almost equally between the homeland, the Russian and Western diasporas. Each has its own expression of national identity. This makes us different while also the same. We need to reinforce the bridges to maintain our global nation. The State cannot do it alone, nor can the Diaspora. For as long as I have been active in the governance of AGBU, we have tried to bridge these gaps throughout our own global network. I think our organization is a shining example of how, despite cultural nuances and diverse national experiences, unity prevails.”