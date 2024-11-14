AGBU 93rd General Assembly Marks a Season of Transition, Tribute, and Togetherness

Praises and Blessings

Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, had traveled from Holy Echmiadzin to congratulate Berge and Vera Setrakian in person, owing to the long friendship that he and the Setrakians forged in 1983, when Berge Setrakian was still the youngest member of the AGBU Central Board and then-Very Rev. Karekin was rising in the ranks of the Armenian clergy in then-Soviet Armenia. After Armenia’s independence, many collaborations and cooperative efforts bore fruit in service to native Armenians suffering from the collapse of the Soviet system and economy. It was also a time that the need for spiritual connection became critical in those dark days of Armenian independence.

General Assembly Honorees

As is tradition, the general assembly proceedings serve as a time of organizational reflection which includes an opportunity to honor individuals and groups for their service to AGBU and the Armenian people.

The AGBU Outstanding Service Award was presented jointly to the AGBU London Chapter and AGBU YP London committee for their constructive efforts and collaborative spirit. The AGBU President’s Award for outstanding dedication and service was given to longtime members of the AGBU Central Office in New York, Randa Akda, Director of Endowments and Estates, and Hrant Kamalyan, Director of Information Technology, as well as Hosep Torossian, former principal of the AGBU Alex & Marie Manoogian School in Michigan. Armenian chef and entrepreneur Aline Kamakian was also honored with this award despite her absence due to her work with World Central Kitchen in Lebanon.

Berge Papazian, former AGBU Central Board member and representative of AGBU in Toronto, received the AGBU Alex Manoogian award for leadership, while two-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee Garo Paylan and U.S. Representative Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ) received the Boghos Nubar Award for service to the Armenian nation and community.

Gala Honors Berge and Vera Setrakian

Later that evening, Gotham Hall was filled with more than 550 guests, featuring music by world renowned violinist Samvel Yervinyan, who performed with energy and vibrato.

Emcee and co-chair of AGBU Young Professionals of Zurich, Elisabeth Istanboulli von Tscharner began the elegant evening thanking Berge and Vera Setrakian for their vision and their belief in Armenian youth — a commitment that has taken the global Young Professionals movement from 4 groups in 2002 to 46 groups in 2024. Themes of impact and inspiration echoed throughout the evening.

Each speaker and video presenter reflected their personal experiences and relationships with the Setrakians as well as the global reach of their decades of service and positive influence. Speakers that evening included AGBU Central Board member Yervant Demirjian, close family friend Nigol Koulajian, and Seta Nazarian, a cousin of Vera Setrakian. The evening included heartfelt tributes as well from AGBU President Sam Simonian, AGBU Council of Trustees Chairman Vatche Manoukian and Karekin II.

Video tributes included remarks from public figures and friends alike including a message from Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who praised Setrakian as a brilliant lawyer and a great friend to the Lebanese nation. United States Ambassador to Israel (‘93-’94) and Syria (‘88-’91) Edward Djerejian noted Setrakian’s ability to understand complex geopolitical issues and observed that Setrakian would have made an excellent diplomat. Countless Central Board Members and prominent AGBU members reflected on the Setrakians’ nation building journey, dedication to unifying the diaspora, investment in youth, and love of Armenian culture and arts.

Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America, eloquently spoke to Berge and Vera’s faith and dedication to the Armenian Church and Holy Echmiadzin not only having funded the renovation of the Old Veharan, but by living their lives as good Christians and model citizens of the world.

Berge Setrakian Leadership Fund

AGBU President Sam Simonian made a special announcement that was felt as a most fitting tribute to Setrakian’s half century of outstanding leadership — the establishment of the Berge Setrakian Leadership Fund. “For the many years that I have known and worked closely with Berge, he has emphasized the importance of cultivating future leaders. Individuals who will stand out in their respective fields and possess the skills and knowledge to successfully navigate the complexities of an uncertain world — while remaining deeply connected to their Armenian identity and community,” Simonian said. “Berge is a shining example of these attributes.”

Simonian also noted that, thanks to early supporters from around the world, the Berge Setrakian Leadership Fund had already raised $3.3 million with more contributions on the way.

Berge Setrakian was visibly moved by the overwhelming display of respect, admiration, gratitude and friendship extended to him by old familiar and new faces from across the generations. He began by saying: “You know, it’s very difficult to express myself. I feel so humbled because, after all, what Vera and I did during this journey, we were the biggest beneficiaries because of the satisfaction and reward that we got — that we were able to do something for others, was much greater than anything else,” he said. “I personally do not believe in sacrifice. There is no reason to sacrifice because either you are convinced of what you are doing or you’re not…And it is true, you know, when you are able to assist somebody, you get the joy of having had the opportunity…And this is an organization which is based on that philosophy, on that ideal…This morning we had over 360 delegates from all over the world… and there is a bonding among us because we all believe in the same values. And this is an organization where we are taught that you give without expecting anything else but the satisfaction of having done something for somebody else. And this is the greatness of this organization.”

Conference, Culture and Cocktails

During the three-day weekend, several daytime meetings and gatherings provided participants with ample opportunities to interact with thought leaders in diverse fields of expertise. Leadership of Young Professionals groups from 12 countries met first on Thursday for strategic discussions as well as a lively discussion with incoming AGBU President Sam Simonian.

Later in the evening, over 300 young professionals from around the world were welcomed at hidden speak easy Saint in the Big Apple’s Lower East Side to toast the kickoff of the General Assembly weekend with a fun meet-up hosted by the AGBU Young Professionals of Greater New York.

The discussions carried through the next day during the Delegates’ Workshop which remained focused on AGBU’s unified impact throughout the past few years and finished with an intimate fireside chat with outgoing President Berge Setrakian who imparted words of wisdom on navigating volunteer leadership roles, career and personal life.

APRI Armenia New York Meeting

The APRI Armenia forum themed Armenia’s New Balance: Russia, the West, and the Future of the South Caucasus brought together hundreds who remained intensely engaged in the three panels. Participants were even welcomed to an intermezzo by renowned artist Ara Dinkjian whose music honored the deep tradition of Armenian culture. (See full Mirror-Spectator coverage here.)

First came a one-on-one interview with Ambassador John Herbst, Senior Director, Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, to talk about The U.S. Election and Strategic Interests in the South Caucasus. The next panel focused on Armenia’s Foreign Policy Pivot in a Multipolar World with discussants: Dhruva Jaishankar, Executive Director, Observer Research Foundation America; Anatol Lievin, Director, Eurasia Program, Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft; Garo Paylan, Visiting Scholar, Europe Program, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace; and Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow, American Enterprise Institute.

The next two panels moderated by APRI founder Lara Setrakian delved into Armenia’s Security in the Quest for Regional Peace with panelists Colonel (Retired) Robert Hamilton, Head of Eurasia Research, Foreign Policy Research Institute, Nerses Kopalyan, Associate Professor-in-Residence of Policial Science, University of Nevada, Las Vegas; Leonid Nersisyan, Senior Research Fellow, APRI Armenia; and Margarita Tadevosyan, Executive Director, Center for Peacemaking Practice, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter School for Peace and Conflict Resolution, George Mason University.

The final topic explored Armenia’s Conservative Outreach: On Foreign Policy and Religious Freedom with a one-on-one dialogue with Ambassador Sam Brownback, Co-Chair, International Religious Freedom Summit, Former US Senator from the State of Kansas, and Former US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom.

Arvest: A Night of Rhythms and Flavors

On Friday evening, October 11, over 380 guests convened at the Harold Pratt House where the architectural and decorative splendor of Old New York met with new interpretations of Armenian musical themes and spirits. In a unique set up, guests enjoyed an immersive cultural experience moving from room to room to explore the diversity of Armenian artistry, starting with the Lucy Yeghiazaryan Jazz Quintet.

With each room in the townhouse, guests had the opportunity to explore different themes. In one space was the Intesa Duo, where vocalist Lucine Musaelian together with Nathan Giorgetti performed on the viola da gamba. Upstairs in another space, a trio of Armenians from Los Angeles played their intoxicating ancient tunes on authentic instruments. Mher Mnatsakanyan performed on the duduk, shvi, and clarinet while Antranig Kzirian played the oud accompanied by Albert Ordinyan on the dhol and dap. On the same floor, cellist and composer Artyom Manukyan rendered dynamic upbeat rhythms on electric cello, while Gregory Dolbashian, a movement director and choreographer, performed interpretive dance.

With a mix of mingling and exploration, all who attended found the avant-garde approach to a traditional concert refreshing and entertaining.