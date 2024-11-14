  TOP STORIES WEEK   46
 

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a brief conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the 5th European Political Community Summit in Budapest, Hungary, November 7, 2024.

Pashinyan, Macron Discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization

BUDAPEST (Azatutyun) — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and French President Emmanuel Macron “exchanged ideas” on the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations as they met on the sidelines of a European summit in Budapest on Thursday, November 8.

According to the Armenian prime minister’s press service, Pashinyan emphasized Armenia’s commitment to the peace agenda and steps to ensure regional security and stability.

Pashinyan and Macron were attending the fifth meeting of the European Political Community, which brought together dozens of European leaders in the Hungarian capital.

Earlier on Thursday, they also had a brief conversation. During that discussion, Macron touched on Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and expressed hope that Yerevan and Baku would be able to sign a peace treaty.

In addition, during their meeting, Pashinyan and Macron discussed issues related to joint projects in the economy, infrastructure, and other sectors.

“Issues related to Armenia-European Union cooperation were discussed, including the reforms implemented in Armenia with the support of the EU, the dialogue in the direction of visa liberalization,” the Armenian prime minister’s press service said.

Earlier on Thursday, a senior diplomat in Yerevan stated that differences over the text of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan remained even after the parties exchanged their latest — 11th — drafts.

Previously, Baku had rejected Armenia’s proposal to move forward with signing the peace agreement based on parts of the draft that both sides had already agreed upon, while working to resolve the remaining issues later.

Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service on Thursday that there were still disagreements on “one or two issues.” He, however, did not specify which points remained unresolved.

“The parties do not yet share a common position on these issues, and naturally, discussions with official Baku will continue,” Kostanyan said.

Before the opening ceremony, Pashinyan, along with other high-ranking guests of the event, was welcomed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The Armenian prime minister’s press office said that Pashinyan, in particular, participated in a round-table discussion titled “Economic Security” with the leaders of a number of countries, which was held in a closed format.

It said that Pashinyan’s meetings with leaders from different countries were scheduled as part of the summit.

The agenda for discussions at the Budapest summit included European security challenges, including Russia’s war on Ukraine, and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

 

 

