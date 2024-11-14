Pashinyan, Macron Discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization

BUDAPEST (Azatutyun) — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and French President Emmanuel Macron “exchanged ideas” on the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations as they met on the sidelines of a European summit in Budapest on Thursday, November 8.

According to the Armenian prime minister’s press service, Pashinyan emphasized Armenia’s commitment to the peace agenda and steps to ensure regional security and stability.

Pashinyan and Macron were attending the fifth meeting of the European Political Community, which brought together dozens of European leaders in the Hungarian capital.

Earlier on Thursday, they also had a brief conversation. During that discussion, Macron touched on Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and expressed hope that Yerevan and Baku would be able to sign a peace treaty.

In addition, during their meeting, Pashinyan and Macron discussed issues related to joint projects in the economy, infrastructure, and other sectors.

“Issues related to Armenia-European Union cooperation were discussed, including the reforms implemented in Armenia with the support of the EU, the dialogue in the direction of visa liberalization,” the Armenian prime minister’s press service said.