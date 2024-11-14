Armenia Expects Further Strengthening of Ties With US Under Trump

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Armenia believes that its relations with the United States will be further strengthened under the presidency of Donald Trump, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a congratulatory message to the American president-elect on Wednesday, November 6.

“I am sure that during your presidency, Armenia-US relations will be further strengthened, and we will continue to record new achievements, realizing our vision of reaching the level of strategic partnership,” Pashinyan said in the message, as quoted by his press office

He noted the “unprecedented progress” made in recent years in Armenia-US relations, which, he emphasized, are “anchored in the historical friendship, common values, and mutual interests of our countries.”

The prime minister also highlighted the role of the American-Armenian community in strengthening ties.

“I highly appreciate the effective cooperation between our countries in establishing peace and stability in the South Caucasus based on the fundamental principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, strengthening democratic institutions in Armenia, protecting human rights and ensuring the rule of law, fighting corruption, and preventing security threats,” Pashinyan said.

“The development of cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres, as well as the full use of the existing considerable potential have a special place in our multi-layered agenda. In this regard, I am happy to note the joint efforts aimed at promoting Armenia’s economic and energy resilience,” he added.