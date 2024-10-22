Lavrov Says Russia Is Being Left Out of Armenia-Turkey Normalization Talks

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

On Friday, October 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that Armenia had “taken a break” and preferred direct bilateral talks with Turkey to normalize relations.

“There are no meetings planned yet, our Armenian colleagues have taken a break,” the Russian state-run media outlet TASS quoted Lavrov, following the third meeting of the 3+3 Regional Cooperation Platform held in Istanbul, Turkey.

The 3+3 format meeting includes Turkey, Iran, and Russia on one side, and Armenia, Azerbaijan and, theoretically, Georgia on the other. However, Georgia has declined to join the format, citing Russia’s participation. This format was put forward by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey at the end of 2020 following the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War.

Lavrov also said on Friday that the Armenian side “believes that they first need to directly communicate with the Turks and understand what needs to be done.”

Russia has been involved in previous attempts to normalize the Armenian-Turkish relationship, with Lavrov calling its role “important” during the 2007–2009 phase.