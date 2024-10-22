AUA Brings in $2.7 Million at Boston-Area Fundraiser

WATERTOWN — The first-ever East Coast fundraiser for the Armenian University of America (AUA), which took place on October 5 at the Waverley Oaks Country Club, raised $2.7 million.
The event, titled “Catalysts for Change,” paid tribute to the Avedisian family, major donors to AUA in the past two decades, with tributes to the late Edward Avedisian, and his widow, Pamela Wood Avedisian, who was present at the event.
During an evening offering camaraderie and harkening back to AUA’s accomplishments and looking toward a more ambitious future, several alumni spoke, as did the current president, Dr. Bruce Boghosian.
Most placed the university within the context of the Republic of Armenia’s future preparedness and prosperity, and stressed the role of the diaspora in this endeavor.
Event co-chairs Katrina Menzigian and Armine Manukyan Humphrey welcomed the guests, thanking the AUA team for their work executing the event. Menzigian recalled how her personal connection with AUA, when she became “employee number one of AUA in Oakland.”
“Thirty years later, AUA graduates are doing what the university founders hoped they would. Mission accomplished,” she said.