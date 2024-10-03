  TOP STORIES WEEK   40
 

Tigran Gambaryan
International

US Presses Nigeria to Release Imprisoned Binance Employee Tigran Gambaryan

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
104
0

By David Yaffe-Bellany and Emily Flitter

NEW YORK (New York Times) — The US government has urged Nigeria to release an employee of the giant cryptocurrency exchange Binance who was arrested there in February and has faced mounting medical problems in prison, according to two senior State Department officials.

The detention of Tigran Gambaryan, a former US law enforcement officer, has become a significant factor in the diplomatic relationship between the United States and Nigeria, said the officials, who requested anonymity to discuss a diplomatic matter.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken raised the issue with his Nigerian counterpart in May, the officials said. Other US diplomats, including the ambassador to Nigeria, have called for Gambaryan’s release in private conversations with Nigeria’s president, finance minister, attorney general and trade minister, according to the officials.

The US diplomats have argued that Gambaryan, 40, should be freed on humanitarian grounds, after he suffered from malaria and problems stemming from a herniated disk, the officials said. His family has said he hasn’t received adequate medical treatment, causing his health to worsen rapidly.

Gambaryan traveled to Nigeria in February to hold meetings with local officials about Binance’s business dealings in the country. Nigerian authorities said Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, had harmed the nation’s economy by allowing users to transfer funds out of the local currency, the naira, causing it to collapse.

Nigerian prosecutors charged Gambaryan and Binance itself with tax evasion and money laundering. The tax charges against Gambaryan were dropped, but the others are still in place. Binance denied the claims and argued that Gambaryan was a midlevel employee who should not be held responsible for the company’s actions.

Yuki Gambaryan (left) with husband Tigran Gambaryan and their daughter on a skiing trip at Lake Tahoe. Credit: Yuki Gambaryan

A representative for Nigeria’s federal government said on Thursday that Gambaryan has been able to access medical care from qualified doctors, and that “the courtroom is the correct forum to assess the merits of any prosecution.” Bayo Onanuga, an adviser to Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu, said the US ambassador, Richard M. Mills Jr., met this month with the president’s chief of staff, the national security adviser and other officials.

“Talks are ongoing,” Onanuga said. “Government will do all it can within the law, and also bearing in mind Gambaryan’s humanitarian rights.”

Nigeria made its allegations against Binance shortly after the company agreed to a $4.3 billion settlement with a group of US agencies that had accused it of facilitating money laundering. In November, Binance’s founder, Changpeng Zhao, stepped down as chief executive and pleaded guilty to a money-laundering violation. He was sentenced to four months in prison.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
