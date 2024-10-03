Homenetmen Valence Players Attacked by Turkish Fans

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — Two Armenian football (soccer) players of Homenetmen Valence are in critical condition after Turkish fans attacked them on the field after the first half of the match against FC Turquoise in France, Nouvelles Armenie reported on September 30.

FC Turquoise represents the local Turkish community.

Homenetmen Valence was winning 2:0 when the Turkish fans stormed the field and attacked the Armenian players.

Jean-Christophe Buisson, the Deputy Director of France’s Le Figaro Magazine, commented on the incident, stating: “During a district football match, Turkish supporters, unhappy to see their team, FC Turquoise, trailing 2-0 against the French-Armenian club from Valence (Homenetmen), attacked the Armenian-origin players with knives. This is called a racially motivated attack.”