  TOP STORIES WEEK   40
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
40

Week

Latest articles of the week
An advertisement for a 1966 Carnegie Hall performance by Charles Aznavour
Armenian GenocideArts & CultureInternational

World Remembers Singing Legend Charles Aznavour

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
69
0

PARIS (Panorama.am) — October 1 marks the sixth death anniversary of legendary French-Armenian singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour. He passed away on October 1, 2018 at the age of 94.

Born Chahnour Vaghinag Aznavourian on May 22, 1924, in Paris, Aznavour was the younger of two children born to Armenian immigrants who fled the Armenian Genocide to France.

A popular performer at the Paris’ Club de la Chanson, it was there that he was introduced in 1941 to the songwriter Pierre Roche. Together they developed names for themselves as a singing/writing cabaret and concert duo (“Roche and Aznamour”).

A Parisian favorite, they became developed successful tours outside of France, including Canada. In the post WWII years Charles began appearing in films again, one of them as a singing croupier in “Goodbye Darling” (1946).

Eventually Aznavour earned a sturdy reputation composing street-styled songs for other established musicians and singers, notably Édith Piaf, for whom he wrote the French version of the American hit Jezebel. Heavily encouraged by her, he toured with her as both an opening act and lighting man.

Dubbed the “Frank Sinatra of France” and singing in many languages (French, English, Italian, Spanish, German, Russian, Armenian and Portuguese), he toured the world, including sold-out performances at Carnegie Hall (1964) and London’s Albert Hall (1967).

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Aznavour’s chart-busting single She (1972-1974) went platinum in Britain. He also received 37 gold albums in all. His most popular song in America, Yesterday When I Was Young has had renditions covered by everyone from Shirley Bassey to Julio Iglesias. In 1997, Aznavour received an honorary César Award.

Aznavour sang for presidents, popes and royalty, as well as at humanitarian events. In response to the 1988 Armenian earthquake, he founded the charitable organization Aznavour for Armenia along with his long-time friend impresario Levon Sayan.

In 1989 Aznavour composed Pour toi Arménie, which was recorded by a group of French singers popular at the time. This charity single was intended to raise funds to help the Armenians who experienced the 1988 Spitak earthquake. It sold more than 1 million copies.

In 2009 Aznavour was appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Switzerland.

On 24 August 2017, Aznavour was awarded the 2618th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

 

SHARE
Previous Homenetmen Valence Players Attacked by Turkish Fans
Next Armenian Lawmaker Sees Lack of Progress In Fresh Talks With Azerbaijan
Discover more cities:
France
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.