World Remembers Singing Legend Charles Aznavour

PARIS (Panorama.am) — October 1 marks the sixth death anniversary of legendary French-Armenian singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour. He passed away on October 1, 2018 at the age of 94.

Born Chahnour Vaghinag Aznavourian on May 22, 1924, in Paris, Aznavour was the younger of two children born to Armenian immigrants who fled the Armenian Genocide to France.

A popular performer at the Paris’ Club de la Chanson, it was there that he was introduced in 1941 to the songwriter Pierre Roche. Together they developed names for themselves as a singing/writing cabaret and concert duo (“Roche and Aznamour”).

A Parisian favorite, they became developed successful tours outside of France, including Canada. In the post WWII years Charles began appearing in films again, one of them as a singing croupier in “Goodbye Darling” (1946).

Eventually Aznavour earned a sturdy reputation composing street-styled songs for other established musicians and singers, notably Édith Piaf, for whom he wrote the French version of the American hit Jezebel. Heavily encouraged by her, he toured with her as both an opening act and lighting man.

Dubbed the “Frank Sinatra of France” and singing in many languages (French, English, Italian, Spanish, German, Russian, Armenian and Portuguese), he toured the world, including sold-out performances at Carnegie Hall (1964) and London’s Albert Hall (1967).