The dignitaries at the opening ceremonies.
Armenia & Karabakh International

World’s Largest Iran Trade Center Opens in Armenia

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (news.am) — The first and largest Iranian trade center in the world was opened in Armenia on September 30. Armenian Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan, some other officials, ministers from Iran and Iranian ambassador to Armenia Mehdi Sobhani also participated in the opening of this center.

In his remarks at the event, Sobhani stated that it is a great honor for them to open the world’s largest Iranian trade center in Armenia, and said this proves Iran’s deepest friendship with Armenia.

“I am full of hope that thanks to the Iranian trade center, the economic and trade relations between the two countries will be given a big impetus. The relations between the two countries in trade, economy, transport, and energy domains will create a very serious capital for the peoples of the two countries.

The amount of trade between Iran and Armenia has grown by leaps and bounds; I hope that the opening of this center will contribute to it even more. We are determined to develop relations in all domains,” stated the Iranian ambassador to Armenia.

“The leaders of the two countries have set a threshold of $3 billion for the trade between the two countries, and we must make all our efforts to make it a reality,” Ambassador Sobhani said.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
