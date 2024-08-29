  TOP STORIES WEEK   35
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
35

Week

Latest articles of the week
International

Azerbaijan Launches Bid to Join BRICS after Putin Visit

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
61
0

BAKU (Politico) — The BRICS group of emerging economies could soon have a new member, with Azerbaijan having announced its intention to sign up to the club.

In a statement on August 27, Aykhan Hajizade, spokesperson for the South Caucasus country’s foreign ministry, confirmed that Azerbaijan is pushing for membership in the BRICS bloc of countries.

Initially founded in 2009 to foster closer ties among Russia, China, India and Brazil, the partnership now comprises nine members including Iran, Egypt, South Africa, Ethiopia and the UAE.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously sought to brand BRICS as an alliance of “the global majority” as part of Moscow’s efforts to challenge a dominant West and evade sanctions related to Russia’s war on Ukraine. The group has also been at the forefront of a push to replace the dollar as the key currency of international trade.

Membership of BRICS is invitation-only, but multiple countries were given the chance to join at the start of this year.

The Azerbaijan announcement comes after Putin landed in the capital, Baku, on Sunday, August 18, for bilateral talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. On August 19, Aliyev hailed the fact that “our economic and trade relations are progressing successfully” despite global challenges.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The pair enjoy a rosy relationship. They signed a “declaration on allied interaction” in February 2022, just days before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

At the same time, however, Azerbaijan has become an increasingly critical energy partner for Europe, having signed a deal in mid-2022 with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to help the continent wean itself off Russian oil and gas. The fossil fuel-rich state has since become a major trading partner for the EU, despite calls in Brussels for it to face sanctions over human rights abuses.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Red Cross Reps Visit Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan
Next Jerusalem’s Armenian Quarter under Threat: Urgent Call for Protection
Discover more cities:
AzerbaijanRussia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.