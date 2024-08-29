  TOP STORIES WEEK   35
 

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited Armenian detainees in Azerbaijan in August, ICRC Armenia Communications and Prevention Manager Zara Amatuni said on August 26.

Amatuni said ICRC representatives visited those whom Azerbaijan acknowledges as detainees.

“All detained Armenians who are in Azerbaijan and whose names are confirmed by that country’s authorities were included in that visit,” Amatuni said.

She said the detainees contacted their families.

Azerbaijan has officially acknowledged that it is holding 23 Armenian captives. However, a senior Armenian law enforcement official said that the number of Armenian captives in Baku is 55. The captives include former presidents of Nagorno-Karabakh Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan and Arayik Harutyunyan, as well as former State Minister Ruben Vardanyan and other officials.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
