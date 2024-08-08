Silver and Bronze Wins for Aleksanyan, Amoyan in Paris

PARIS (Armenpress) — Artur Aleksanyan, a member of the Armenian Olympic team and a gold, silver, and bronze medalist of previous Olympic Games, as well as a multiple world and European champion, won the silver medal at Paris 2024 on August 7.

In the final of the Greco-Roman wrestling 97-kilogram weight category at the Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris, Aleksanyan lost to Iran’s Mohammad Hadi Saravi with a score of 4:1.

Artur Aleksanyan’s accomplishments are remarkable:

Olympic Medals: Gold (Rio 2016), Silver (Tokyo 2020), Bronze (London 2012)

World Championships: Four-time champion (2014, 2015, 2017, 2022)

European Championships: Seven-time champion (2012, 2013, 2014, 2018, 2020, 2023, 2024)