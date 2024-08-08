  TOP STORIES WEEK   32
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
32

Week

Latest articles of the week
Artur Aleksanyan
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Silver and Bronze Wins for Aleksanyan, Amoyan in Paris

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
114
0

PARIS (Armenpress) — Artur Aleksanyan, a member of the Armenian Olympic team and a gold, silver, and bronze medalist of previous Olympic Games, as well as a multiple world and European champion, won the silver medal at Paris 2024 on August 7.

In the final of the Greco-Roman wrestling 97-kilogram weight category at the Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris, Aleksanyan lost to Iran’s Mohammad Hadi Saravi with a score of 4:1.

Artur Aleksanyan’s accomplishments are remarkable:

Olympic Medals: Gold (Rio 2016), Silver (Tokyo 2020), Bronze (London 2012)

World Championships: Four-time champion (2014, 2015, 2017, 2022)

European Championships: Seven-time champion (2012, 2013, 2014, 2018, 2020, 2023, 2024)

Malkhas Amoyan

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

On the same day, wrestler Malkhas Amoyan, representing the Armenian Olympic team, won the bronze medal in the 77-kilogram weight category of Greco-Roman wrestling. In the Champ-de-Mars Arena, Amoyan defeated Aram Vardanyan, an Armenian wrestler competing for Uzbekistan, with a score of 6:5.

Mlkhas Amoyan, who is a gold medalist from the 2022 World Championship and a three-time European champion, achieved a significant milestone with his first Olympic appearance at Paris-2024.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Armenia To Skip Another CSTO Military Exercise
Next Those Words, That Offer to Us: The Armenian Creatives’ Endless Offerings
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaFrance
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.