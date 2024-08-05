  TOP STORIES WEEK   32
 

Armenian movie posters adorn the NCCA offices (courtesy NCCA)
Armenia & Karabakh

Shushanik Mirzakhanyan Changed the Way the National Cinema Center of Armenia Worked

Aram Arkun
WATERTOWN — Shushanik Mirzakhanyan, director of the National Cinema Center of Armenia (NCCA), visited Boston in April, as part of the Boston Armenian Film Festival organized by the Amaras Art Alliance of Massachusetts together with the NCCA. A film producer, lecturer at the Yerevan State Institute of Theater and Cinematography and managing director of the Hayk documentary film studio NGO, Mirzakhanyan spoke with the Mirror-Spectator about the work of the NCCA and the state of film in Armenia today.

Shushanik Mirzakhanyan (photo Aram Arkun)

Shortly after the interview, on May 2, the Armenian government decided to reorganize the NCCA as the Cinema Foundation of Armenia (CFA). It then appointed an interim acting director, Davit Banuchyan, in place of Mirzakhanyan, and on July 24, the Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan and Deputy Minister Daniel Danielyan visited the CFA to introduce Banuchyan to the staff. This article consequently only concerns the activities of the NCCA prior to this new appointment and any changes that might be forthcoming.

As Minister Andreasyan remarked to the CFA staff on July 24, “We are at a very important stage with you now. Several secondary legislative acts [regulations] are at different stages of discussion and circulation. They will increase the scope and functions of your work. In that sense, the foundation needs a certain period of time in order to make reassessments, understand what the higher priority steps are to be taken in the near future, and what kind of results should be recorded under the new legislative conditions.”

NCCA Financed Films

Mirzakhanyan, a graduate of the Moscow Film Institute, prominent in the Soviet era, has worked for more than 40 years in the field of film, starting with film production, and has worked as an assistant director and then director of films. In mid-2017 she left her position as director of the Armenian Film Studio to become NCCA director, and implemented many changes. NCCA was a legal successor to the famed Soviet-era ArmenFilm (HayFilm) studio, founded in 1923. ArmenFilm was sold to private investors Gerard Cafesjian and Bagrat Sargsyan in 2005, who renamed it as CS Film Studios. Meanwhile, the Armenian government created NCCA in 2006 as a state nonprofit organization under the umbrella of the Ministry of Education and Science. In 2015, the Armenian government reclaimed the CS Film Studio’s assets, claiming the latter failed to refurbish and revitalize the studio as required in the sale, and turned it into NCCA.

Mirzakhanyan said that the NCCA staff was not a large one, with 21 people working at the Henrik Malyan Theater, which presents productions in the style of Malyan, and 60 people in the rest of NCCA, which is around 80 altogether. Of course, she interjected, this does not include the many people outside of the organization with which NCCA cooperates. Its yearly budget for film production was 130 million dram four years ago, while in the last two years this was raised to around 380 million dram. The film restoration budget for many years fluctuated between 2 ½ and 3 million dram, but for the second year now it is around 80 million dram. Mirzakhanyan said that the government, seeing the success of NCCA’s earlier projects, decided to increase its budget.

Mirzakhanyan said that soon after starting her post as NCCA director, by 2018, she was able to change the approach towards financing films used by the center, which no longer operated as a film studio. She said, “We created a new framework with new standards. We announced competitions in a new way through which independent producers can present their bids. We chose that model by studying French cinema production, and European production in general.”

Mirzakhanyan said that instead of fully financing its own films, the NCCA provided partial financial assistance of around 30-40 percent of the estimated budget to independent film producers, who in turn had to find the remaining funding elsewhere. She said, “This was important because when you make the producer independent, and give him these possibilities, he can first of all create films through joint productions, often with several different countries. This brings about another important fact, that when your product is ready, there will be greater possibilities of disseminating the film and presenting it to greater numbers of viewers.”

She noted that NCCA has supported numerous such joint productions with different countries, usually 2-3, and even one which was done with 5. This model allows cooperation with European countries and even the United States. She cited the 2022 film “Amerikatsi” directed by Michael Goorjian as the first project done as an Armenian-American joint film. The NCCA was the first to give financing for it, Mirzakhanyan said, because it believed in the project. She said, “We are very proud that we took the right step because later it was borne out. It has won success in many interesting European festivals. It was even presented by the Armenian Film Academy to the Oscars. It again achieved great success as it was on the short list. This was the first time that an Armenian film was on the short list.”

As another example of the success of this model, Mirzakhanyan pointed to “Should the Wind Drop” [Si le vente tombe in French, or in Armenian, Yerp vor kamin hantardvi] directed by Nora Martirosyan, which in 2020 was jointly produced by companies in Armenia, Belgium and France. It was presented at the Cannes Festival that year as an Armenian film.

Mirzakhanyan said, “This was an achievement, since during the years of the period of [Armenian state] independence, in other words, during the last 30 years, this was first film with which we registered success in a serious European film festival, and which was selected as part of the program of competition.” While the Covid pandemic prevented the competition from being fully conducted, festival artistic director Thierry Frémaux mentioned this film in his online remarks and it received two nominations.

Thirdly, she mentioned the 2022 documentary “Aurora’s Sunrise,” directed by Inna Sahakyan, which is a hybrid format including animation, excerpts from a Los Angeles interview of genocide survivor Aurora Mardiganian, and excerpts from the surviving part of the film “Auction of Souls,” made in New York in 1919 about her experiences. A coproduction of Armenian, Lithuanian and German companies, it won the Asia Pacific Screen Award in 2022 in Australia for best animated feature film and was Armenia’s official submission to the 95th Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Mirzakhanyan said, “This too was a great achievement for us. It was screened in over 50 cities and countries and had great success in around 20 festivals. What is important is that by showing the film, the Genocide is also spoken about and the most influential journalists and newspapers write about the Genocide again. So through film we were able to revive this topic and make the whole world listen about this frightful calamity.”

The Armenian state benefited from its participation in Eurimages, the cultural support fund of the Council of Europe, which provided funding for “Aurora’s Sunrise” and “Should the Wind Drop,” as well as “Luka,” written and directed by Jessica Woodworth, Mirzakhanyan said. (This film, supported by organizations from five different countries, including Armenia, has among its main performers Armenian actor Samvel Tadevossian.)

Mirzakhanyan said that NCCA did not support the makers of comedies, who generally do not apply for aid but find sponsors privately and earn money. Instead, NCCA supported feature films, art and documentary films, short films and various other types of genres. It invited film experts from different countries of the world, who can participate online in the pitches and examinations of films, especially Armenian diasporans who help in the advancement of Armenian film. She said NCCA placed great emphasis on supporting young Armenian filmmakers through financing.

If there is any profit from a film NCCA invested in, the producers were obliged to return the money up to but not greater than what NCCA originally invested, Mirzakhanyan said, so that the money could be used to finance another film. However, few were able to return the entire sum, she noted.

The effect of the change of Armenia’s government in 2018, called by some the Velvet Revolution, was positive for the NCCA, Mirzakhanyan said, though she emphasized that she initiated the changes in NCCA prior to this. The new regime provided financing for the renovation of the NCCA’s office space. For many years, this space was rented out, while other property was rented by NCCA for its own use. She said this was absurd, so she was able to get the state to support this. Also, for the last two years, the budget provided by the state had been increased a lot, she said, especially for Armenian film restoration.

Film Restoration

Aside from promoting the creation of new films, NCCA restored a number of films that are important parts of the country’s film heritage. Working with specialists of European countries, Mirzakhanyan said, “We learn things through this cooperation, and thanks to this, we can do a higher quality production.”

In 2018, NCCA, working with colleagues in Poland and France, digitized and restored Sergei Parajanov’s short documentary film “Hakob Hovnatanyan,” originally made in 1967 prior to the director’s famous “Color of Pomegranates,” along with two other of his shorts. Mirzakhanyan said that the Armenian General Benevolent Union in New York aided in this greatly. Three 35mm 4K film copies were prepared. In 2019, one was given to the Pompidou Center in Paris, which was the first Armenian film given to that important museum, and one in 2020 to New York’s Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), in another first.

Aside from helping promote the classics of Armenian film, Mirzakhanyan explained that such gifts were made for the sake of preservation. She said that in case a copy of the film in one place over the years is damaged, another copy hopefully will remain intact and preserved.

In 2022, NCCA restored Frunze Dovlatyan’s 1966 feature film “Hello, It’s Me,” which was selected in competition at the Cannes Festival that year, and presented again by Armenia in the framework of the centennial of Armenian film at Cannes in 2023 as a classic. Mirzakhanyan said, “We were able to present it as one of the best films of the world. This is also an important work of the Cinema Center — we restore legacy films.”

“Hello, It’s Me” film poster at the NCCA offices (courtesy NCCA)

MK2 Films, the global French film distribution association, signed an agreement of cooperation and said that they found a pearl this year in Cannes. Mirzakhanyan said, “This was very moving for us.”

In the fall 2023, MoMA screened Hamo Beknazaryan’s 1928 film “Khaspush” after NCCA sent a restored 35 mm 4k version, while in January 2024, two more restored Beknazaryan films, the 1928 “House on the Volcano,” and the 1930 “Land of Nayiri,” were presented to MoMA, which screened them too. Mirzakhanyan said, “For about 3 years back-to-back we had such close collaboration with such an important international platform as MoMA, and we have had a presentation nearly every year.” There is a preliminary agreement that next year too there will be a presentation there.

Mirzakhanyan said that NCCA was also working actively with La Cinémathèque française of Paris, where for three years in a row, Armenian films were shown. This year, she said, NCCA planned to show something by Parajanov because of his anniversary, which is part of the UNESCO list of anniversaries for events, and jointly restore another film.

As part of the centennial celebrations, in early April, Parajanov’s “Color of Pomegranates” was screened along with scenes unused in the film at UNESCO headquarters. In Soviet times, such scenes, either doubles or pieces the director chose not to use, normally were discarded, but the workers at HayFilm understood their value and preserved them anyway, Mirzakhanyan said.

The film fragments had been completely restored and digitalized in 2018 by NCCA with the Polish Fixafilm association together with restoration curator Daniel Bird, and they were shown in the form of an installation, on 24 special table monitors of different sizes on which they played continually on a loop.

The Temple of Cinema installation at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, April 2024 (photo courtesy Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports website)

The first showing of the installation, called the Temple of Cinema, was at the 48th International Film Festival of Rotterdam, Netherlands, in 2019, and then in Yerevan the same year at the Ararat Film House. Financial assistance from the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports allowed the creation of portable table monitors, the feet of which fold, and it was this version that was set up at UNESCO. Though this UNESCO showing was important for Armenia, Mirzakhanyan at the same time noted that the hall was not ideal for the installation. For future showings, she said, “As it was called the Temple of Cinema, it should rather be in a place like a church, airy, where Sayat Nova is heard and there is the smell of incense. That would create a totally different aura.”

NCCA did not possess the equipment necessary for scanning films, but the Armenian state television company did, so sometimes NCCA collaborated with it, Mirzakhanyan said. There were only a few restoration experts in Armenia, she added, so NCCA first would scan films in Armenia and then send out the digital files for restoration. Many Armenian films are held in Moscow by the Gosfilmofond [the Russian State Film Archive] as a result of Soviet policies, though NCCA retained their copyrights as the legal successor to HayFilm, so NCCA paid for scans of these films as the first stage in their restoration.

Mirzakhanyan added that subtitling was added to films when they were digitalized in languages like English, French or other major European languages. A new project was started last year, Mirzakhanyan said, with students from the Brusov State University of Languages and Social Sciences, as well as with students from other universities. They were taught how to prepare the subtitles, and they did this in French for the Armenian film “We Are Our Mountains” by Henrik Malyan. The subtitling of other films was planned, she said, which gets new viewers for Armenian films, gets students interested in Armenian cinema, and simultaneously advances the students’ abilities in various languages.

Advertisement for the screening of Henrik Malyan’s “We Are Our Mountains” with French subtitles prepared by Brusov University students (courtesy NCCA Facebook website)

NCCA applied to the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports to create a laboratory which would be called, on the model of the Matenadaran (the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts), the Kinodaran, or repository of films, where both preservation and restoration would take place. Right now, Mirzakhanyan said, films are being preserved in Armenia but not in good technical conditions with climate control and other factors. The set-ups are old, which is why such a step must be taken. Film, if properly taken care of, is a long-lasting format, unlike digital ones, which also are changed frequently, she noted.

Where Can You View Armenian Films?

NCCA has its own YouTube site (http://www.youtube.com/@HayFilm_Official) where there are a variety of digitalized videos of Armenian films, though nearly all without captions or subtitles and many are not restored. There are some 88,000 subscribers. These include very old films as well as some from the 2000s, but not the newest films nor many of the recently fully restored and captioned ones.

Everything produced by HayFilm belongs to NCCA (and now its successor foundation). NCCA/Cinema Foundation of Armenia has the rights also to screen the contemporary films which receive state financing, but this is only with the agreement of the producer, so that authorial rights are preserved. Mirzakhanyan gave the example of the films shown in Boston in collaboration with Amaras, for which NCCA had previously realized written agreements with the producers to allow them to be brought to the US and screened.

Contemporary films as well as those classics which have been newly restored and captioned were presented through professional platforms such as through museums and cinematheques. This provided these films almost automatically with a greater valuation. “It is as if we place a label on them and we obtain a certain level,” Mirzakhanyan said. She stressed that NCCA was always ready for cooperation with institutions in many different countries.

Last year, 2023, was the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Armenian film production, and NCCA tried to show Armenian films everywhere, she said — in festivals, in private cinemas, and various other platforms. Around 100 films were shown for free.

In Armenia, there are very few remaining true movie houses. In Yerevan, Mirzakhanyan said, there is only one left, Kino Moscow, and the rest are in malls, as the culture of going to movie houses has declined compared to the Soviet era. This is a problem for movie producers, who want to distribute their films and of course make some money too. Another problem, she added, is that Armenian producers do not have the financial means to properly advertise their films. They can use social media, but ads are very expensive.

Now there is a movement to recreate movie houses, and NCCA established ties with them in cities. Mirzakhanyan said that in the villages, NCCA brought mobile screens to show films outdoors in the summer.

During the Soviet era and even afterwards, Mirzakhanyan remarked, “For many years, we did not present our Armenian films. It only has begun now. Films were shown in different festivals and won successes but not with a planned program of Armenian film, just the works of individual film directors. It is remembered more, it becomes more permanent and global, when you present Armenian cinema – Malyan, Dovlatyan, Peleshian, Parajanov, and various others, you show the breadth to film specialists and directors…It is never too late to present our history and legacy. This is our chronicle through film.”

As far as Armenian filmmaking itself, Mirzakhanyan said, “It seems to me that there was a different style in the Soviet years. I think now a new style or nature of Armenian film is being created, because there are new youth and new thinking. I cannot say that everyone is talented and everyone’s films are great. This cannot be, but I think that the more possibilities we give to create, from that quantity, we can find and choose certain pearls and give those directors a greater possibility of growing more. I believe we are in a stage where we have cultivated the soil, planted the sprouts, and now wait for the fruits.”

