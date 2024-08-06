  TOP STORIES WEEK   32
 

Artur Aleksanyan wins against his opponent from South Korea.
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Armenian Wrestlers Forging Ahead in the Olympics

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
PARIS — Two Armenian wrestlers bested their opponents at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday. Artur Aleksanyan, the winner of gold, silver and bronze medals in previous Olympic Games, as well as being a four-time world and seven-time European champion, started the Olympic Games in Paris with a confident victory.

The 97 kilogram (214 pounds) Aleksanyan defeated Seungjun Kim of South Korea with a score of 9:0.

Malkhas Amoyan

Malkhas Amoyan, the representative of Armenia in Greco-Roman style wrestling at the Paris Olympic Games, is in the quarterfinals, defeating the representative of Finland. The three-time European champion Amoyan had defeated Amin Kaviyaninejad of Iran in his previous match.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
