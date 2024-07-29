  TOP STORIES WEEK   31
 

Vladimir Akopian wins the US Senior Chess Championship (photo courtesy St. Louis Chess Club)
Vladimir Akopian Wins US Senior Chess Championship: Video Report

Haykaram Nahapetyan
WASHINGTON — Back-to-back, Armenian-Americans have won the US Senior Chess Championship for two consecutive years. In 2023, it was Melikset Khachiyan, who also coaches the US Women’s National Team. This time, it was Vladimir Akopian’s turn. In Saint Louis, Missouri, the Armenian grandmaster won five out of nine games and tied four. With no defeats and a round before the tournament was over, Akopian had secured first place.

“Ten seniors played – those over 50 years old and mostly considered the legends of American chess. I turned 50 two years ago, so my first tournament was in 2022,” said Akopian in a Zoom-based interview.

In 2022 and 2023, the legend of American and Armenian chess Akopian ended up third, although the first time, only the additional tie-break games prevented him from winning the champion’s title.

An Armenian stamp commemorating the Armenian chess team’s championship at the 2006 Chess Olympiad in Turin, Italy, in which Vladimir Akopian participated

This time, the series of games went relatively smoothly for Akopian, as he secured the title even before the final round. However, the grandmaster (GM) had been through competitive and challenging matches before, particularly when he played as a member of Armenia’s national team. He was one of the GMs when the Yerevan squad won three chess Olympiads in 2006 (Turin, Italy), 2008 (Dresden, Germany), 2012 (Istanbul, Turkey), and also won the World Team Championship of 2011 in China.

Vladimir Akopian, third from left, as part of the “Golden Armenian Squad,” which won the Chess Olympiad at Dresden, Germany in 2008 (photo courtesy Vladimir Akopian)

“Playing individual competitions is somewhat easier as you are responsible only for yourself. It’s different when you play for your national team. If you lose a game, you let down the whole team. However, I was happy that I avoided this kind of situation,” noted Akopian and provided statistics that confirm his statement. He lost none of the 43 games he played for Armenia’s national team at the aforementioned prestigious tournaments. “Of course, I had been through difficult games, but I was able to avoid defeats,” recalls Akopian.

Back then, when the GMs were walking in the streets of Yerevan, people often recognized them and approached the legendary squad members. Now, it’s a bit different in California. “I am not recognized often by the locals. However, this is pretty good. I like privacy,” added Akopian with a sense of humor.

Vladimir Akopian playing against World Chess Champion Garry Kasparov, 1996, Yerevan (photo courtesy Vladimir Akopian)

The life of one of the most renowned Armenian GMs took many exciting and unexpected turns. Decades ago, in Soviet Azerbaijan, Khachiyan and Akopian played against each other while taking their first chess steps. When he was only seven, Akopian was granted a first-category chess player title by the Soviet authorities, a record-breaking achievement for an elementary schoolboy. By 1986, literally a few weeks after he moved to Soviet Armenia, Akopian became the U16 [under 16 years old] World Chess Champion. In the following years, he also won the U18 and U20 world tournaments. Khachiyan moved to Armenia later when the persecution against the Armenians in Baku began.

Vladimir Akopian, at right, playing in a tournament in 1984 (photo courtesy Vladimir Akopian’s Facebook page)

“In 1982, I met Tigran Petrosian in Moscow,” remembers Akopian. The ninth world chess champion Petrosian, aka Iron Tigran for his impenetrable defense, was participating in a Soviet tournament where Akopian was also present. “I got autographs from both Petrosian and an American GM, Larry Christiansen. Now, in Saint Louis, I played a game against GM Christiansen and won. How exciting! First, you get their autograph as a teenager, and then you must face them,” Akopian noted.

Vladimir Akopian with his family (photo courtesy Vladimir Akopian)

US champion Akopian is doing chess coaching in California and also coaches the United Arab Emirates national team, where he travels occasionally. He is also about to complete a book, which Akopian expects to come out either later this year or next. It will combine his games and the chess problems that Akopian has created. “It will be published in Europe, but it will be in English,” noted the Armenian-American champion at the final part of our conversation.

