Germany Accuses Turkey of Running Spying Operations and Fueling Far-Right Movements

By Levent Kenez

STOCKHOLM (Nordic Monitor) — The 2023 report from Germany’s Hamburg State Office for the Protection of the Constitution (Landesamt für Verfassungsschutz Hamburg ) was released on June 3, 2024, shedding light on the activities of various intelligence agencies and illegal groups in Germany. According to the report, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has been actively operating within German borders, with a focus on surveillance of political dissidents, Kurdish groups and leftist organizations.

The annual report provides information on the state of internal security in Hamburg and usually covers terrorism, extremism, organized crime and similar issues.

The report claims that MİT, under the leadership of İbrahim Kalın, a close confidant of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, uses its extensive executive and enforcement powers to gather information and monitor activities perceived as opposing the Turkish government. Highlights from the report include MİT’s surveillance of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C) and the Communist Party of Turkey/Marxist Leninist (TKP/ML), all of which are considered by Turkish authorities to be threats to national security.

Furthermore, the report also reveals MİT’s surveillance of the Gülen movement, a group critical of Erdogan, across Germany. In addition to its intelligence-gathering activities, the report details the involvement of Turkish government officials, including ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) deputies, in influencing political discourse within the Turkish diaspora in Germany. Reports of AKP deputies advocating for the eradication of Erdogan’s opponents worldwide, including members of the Gülen movement, have raised concerns about foreign influence in German politics.

During a speech in Neuss on January 13, 2023, former AKP MP Mustafa Açıkgöz stated, referring to members of the Gülen movement, “Just as we do not grant them the right to live in Turkey, we will not grant it to them in Germany, either.”