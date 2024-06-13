US ‘Troubled by’ Civil Society Arrests in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — The US is troubled by continued arrests of members of Azerbaijani civil society and calls for their immediate release, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a press briefing this week.

While addressing the recent arrest of another prominent economist and journalist, Farid Mehralizade, as part of the investigation on Abzas Media, Miller said that those who exercise their fundamental freedoms, should not face arrest for doing so.

“So we are deeply troubled by the continued arrest of members of Azerbaijani civil society. Those who exercise their fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression, should not face arrest for doing so. And we continue to urge the Azerbaijani Government to immediate release — immediately release all individuals who are unjustly detained and to respect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all,” Miller said.

Mehralizade, who was arrested on May 31, was ordered detained for three months 20 days as part of the investigation on Abzas Media. A group of Azbas Media employees are accused of currency smuggling as part of an organized group.