Armenian Musician to Compete in Eurovision Contest

If you mention “Eurovision” in Germany, or any other European country, what comes to mind for most people is the Eurovision Song Contest for popular music. This year’s event took place in May, with Swiss musician Nemo winning.

Not everyone knows that there is also a Eurovision contest held for classical artists, which this year will take place in Norway on August 17.

And a musician from the Republic of Armenia will be among the contestants.

The Eurovision Young Musicians, which has been held every two years since 1982, provides the opportunity for talented young classical musicians, aged between 12 and 21, to present their art to a broad stage, and open the way to an international career.

Among previous winners, there have been several who have achieved success on the world stage, including, Julian Rachlin (violin), Natalie Clein (cello) and Eivind Holtsmark Ringstad (viola).

It has been held in Austria, Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Portugal, Norway and France. This year it will be held at the Stormen Concert Hall in Bodø, Norway, which is the European Capital of Culture for 2024.