Russia Condemns Armenian Officials’ Trip to Ukrainian Town

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — The Russian Foreign Ministry has sent a note of protest to Yerevan over pro-Ukrainian statements reportedly made by two Armenian officials during a visit to a town near Kyiv late last month.

Armenia’s ambassador to Ukraine, Vladimir Karapetyan, and the chief executive of Yerevan’s northern Nor Nork district, Tigran Ter-Margaryan, traveled to Bucha on May 31 amid a continuing deterioration of Russian-Armenian relations. They met with the town’s mayor, delivered humanitarian aid to local hospitals and lit candles at a memorial to Bucha residents killed following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

“We are proud of the courage of the Ukrainian people who defend their freedom and independence on the battlefield,” Bucha’s municipal council quoted Ter-Margaryan as saying in a statement on the trip.

“The city of Yerevan and Nor Nork district will always support Bucha and other communities affected by Russian aggression. This humanitarian aid is only a small part of our solidarity,” he added, according to the statement.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, condemned on Sunday, June 9, the “overtly unfriendly step on the part of official Yerevan.”

“In connection with the transfer of aid for the needs of the [Armed Forces of Ukraine] and the inadmissible statements made there against Russia, a note of protest was sent to the Foreign Ministry of Armenia,” she said in written comments posted on the ministry website.