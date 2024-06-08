Bedros Piandarian Passes Away

PARAMUS, N.J. — It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Bedros Piandarian of Paramus, New Jersey, who passed away on June 5 at the age of 93, leaving in mourning family, friends and members of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) and the Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA).

He was loved and cherished by many people. He was the long-time financial administrator of the AGBU Central Board of Directors and its worldwide schools and chapters, as well as the treasurer of the Central Board of Directors of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada.

A burial will be held on Wednesday, June 12, at George Washington Memorial Park (234 Paramus Rd, Paramus, NJ 07652).

To honor and celebrate Bedros’ life and accomplishments, in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to TCA , 755 Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown, MA 02472. Details will follow.