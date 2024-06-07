Obituary: Nuclear Engineer and AGBU Leader Vahe Setrakian (1945-2024)

BANGKOK — Known for his kind heart and love of life, Vahe Setrakian passed peacefully on May 28 in Bangkok, Thailand, where he spent his final years in retirement.

The eldest of three boys, Vahe was born on August 3, 1945 in Jounieh, Lebanon to Hemayak and Arminee Setrakian. He had a close relationship with his brothers Berge and Sebouh with whom he enjoyed the diverse activities that life had to offer in Lebanon, including his dedicated participation and leadership position in the Scouts’ Association.

A top student, he graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering from the American University of Beirut. As many others, he moved to Montreal, Canada in 1975 to build a life of opportunity away from the Civil War. It is here where he raised his two children Aida and Saro. While rising to a prominent position in nuclear engineering at Hydro-Québec, he also found time for his community as he served for many years as chairman of the Board of Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Alex Manoogian School.

His engineering work led Vahe to a series of moves abroad where he headed major energy-related development projects in the Middle East. He made good friends and adapted to local life wherever he went. He finally settled in Thailand, a country he called home with his partner Reina.

Vahe connected with the people he loved through his favorite hobbies: photography, golfing, backgammon, music, and swimming.

Vahe leaves behind his beloved mother Arminee, his partner Reina, his children Aida (Andrew), Saro (Heather), his grandchildren Anahid and Alyce, his brothers Berge and Sebouh, and their families.