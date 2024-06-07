  TOP STORIES WEEK   23
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
23

Week

Latest articles of the week
Roupen Avsharian lecturing
CommunityInternational

Avsharian Lectures on Middle East Turmoil at Tekeyan and AGBU Joint Event

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
36
0

PASADENA, Calif. — On Thursday, May 23, the Tekeyan Cultural Association Los Angeles Chapter and the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Special Events Committee hosted an enlightening lecture by Roupen Avsharian, Esq. at the AGBU Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Center’s Boyadjian Hall.

Roupen Avsharian

Avsharian provided a comprehensive analysis of the Middle East turmoil following the Israeli-Gaza war from October 2023 to the present. He delved into the historical context, underlying intentions, conspiracy theories and realities, and the current and future implications of the conflict. Avsharian’s insightful discussion also highlighted the connections between the Middle East conflict and other global issues, including the Armenia and Artsakh dilemma and the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Hovsep Melkonian

Asdghig Dadourian, chair of the Special Events Committee, welcomed the guests and introduced Avsharian, highlighting his impressive biography. Following the lecture and a question-and-answer session, Hovsep Melkonian of the Tekeyan Cultural Association expressed gratitude to the attendees and underscored the significance of the event, extending special thanks to Avsharian for his compelling presentation.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Galvanizing the Diaspora with Grant Opportunities
Next Obituary: Nuclear Engineer and AGBU Leader Vahe Setrakian (1945-2024)
Discover more cities:
IsraelPalestine
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.