Avsharian Lectures on Middle East Turmoil at Tekeyan and AGBU Joint Event

PASADENA, Calif. — On Thursday, May 23, the Tekeyan Cultural Association Los Angeles Chapter and the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Special Events Committee hosted an enlightening lecture by Roupen Avsharian, Esq. at the AGBU Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Center’s Boyadjian Hall.

Avsharian provided a comprehensive analysis of the Middle East turmoil following the Israeli-Gaza war from October 2023 to the present. He delved into the historical context, underlying intentions, conspiracy theories and realities, and the current and future implications of the conflict. Avsharian’s insightful discussion also highlighted the connections between the Middle East conflict and other global issues, including the Armenia and Artsakh dilemma and the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Asdghig Dadourian, chair of the Special Events Committee, welcomed the guests and introduced Avsharian, highlighting his impressive biography. Following the lecture and a question-and-answer session, Hovsep Melkonian of the Tekeyan Cultural Association expressed gratitude to the attendees and underscored the significance of the event, extending special thanks to Avsharian for his compelling presentation.