Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia
Armenia & Karabakh

Catholicos Aram I Supports Catholicos Karekin II’s ‘Patriotic Position’

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
62
0

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I has expressed support for the Mother See of Holy Echmiadzin for its “patriotic position and activities”, the patriarchy said in a statement on Tuesday, April 30.

In a phone conversation between Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, and Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians, support for the territorial integrity and security of Armenia was expressed.

Both church leaders emphasized the Armenian Church’s unwavering commitment to these fundamental principles.

The patriarchs also focused on the need to strengthen the internal unity of the Armenian people, especially in the current conditions.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
