Armenian Genocide Commemoration Takes Place in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — On Sunday, April 28, the Armenian Martyrs’ Memorial Committee of Rhode Island commemorated the 109th Anniversary of the 1915 Armenian Genocide at the Martyrs’ Monument, North Burial Ground.

A service in Remembrance of the Holy Martyrs was held where a large procession commenced with flag bearers, clergy, invited guests and wreath presenters surrounded by able-bodied honor guards from the Armenian Masonic Degree Team, Homenetmen Scouts, and Knights of Vartan Arax Tahlij.

A beautiful hymn was sung by choir members from the three local Armenian churches under the capable direction of Konstantin Petrossian. Officiating clergy Archpriest Rev. Gomidas Baghsarian, Rev. Kapriel Nazarian, Rev. Shnork Souin, Rev. Dr. Ara Heghinian, and Rev. Hagop Manjelikian conducted a service for the Holy Martyrs with the assistance of deacons and service participants from Armenian Evangelical Church, Saints Sahag and Mesrob Armenian Church and Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Church.

It began with “The Lord’s Prayer” (“Hayr Mer”) being recited by the clergy and all those present; readings from St. Paul’s Letter to the Hebrews and the Holy Gospel according to St. John; the Litany of The Saints and concluding with the singing of “The Lord’s Prayer” by the choir and congregation. In addition, soloist Joanne Mouradjian sang a beautiful rendition of Hrashatsan Bagootsmamp to the Holy Martyrs.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley welcomed the community to the city, where the Martyrs’ Monument standing 29-feet-tall, is located.

Keynote speaker Alin K. Gregorian delivered a strong and convincing message linking the1915 Genocide with the 2023 ethnic cleansing of Armenians in Artsakh. She said the images of the recent forced depopulation of Artsakh, within full view of the world, made the Armenian nation live through a second genocide, almost a déjà vu. She called for the training of more academics as well as cultivating better contacts with major media players so that Armenians could successfully present their position to the world.