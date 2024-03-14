Holy Trinity ACYOA Holds Fundraiser Program to for Artsakh Families

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — An art and food event modeled after the Vernissage outdoor marketplace in Yerevan and organized by the Holy Trinity Church Armenian Church Youth Organization of America (ACYOA) chapter, was held on Saturday, March 3, in the large church hall on Brattle Street.

Proceeds from the rental of tables by vendors and donations were donated to aid Artsakh families who fled to Armenia after the recent military attack by Azerbaijan on the Armenian-populated region.

The Boston Armenian community and organizations and especially youth have stepped up to help families who have lost their homes and possessions and family members to Azeri aggression, violence and ethnic cleansing.

Organizers of the event were the Executive Committee of the ACYOA Lara Varjabedian (Chair), Lori Atinizian (Vice Chair), Sasoun Krikorian (Internal PR), Alina Kouzouian (External PR). The organizers thought it would be a nice idea to do something to support local businesses while also raising money for humanitarian aid, hence the Vernissage marketplace.

Funds will go to supporting displaced families from Artsakh who are without heat and in need of firewood. ACYOA is partnering with others in the church who are also raising money for this cause. Enough money was raised to help 48 families get heat.

Vendors included artists, authors, and fashion and crafters selling delicious food and pastries, books, custom clothing, local honey, handmade jewelry, paintings, wood cuts, and photographs filled the hall with their wares as church and community members came from far and wide to buy and enjoy items and join friends, old and new, in support of the people of Artsakh.