2023 ASA Scholarship Recipients and Silver Medal Winners Announced

This year the Armenian Students’ Association (ASA) awarded $155,000 in scholarships to 32 deserving students of Armenian descent enrolled in colleges and universities in the United States of America.

The Board of Trustees would like to thank the many benefactors who have made it possible for the ASA to assist our young men and women in their educational pursuits. During the past decade, the Association through its Scholarship Committee has been able to award over $1,000,000 in outright scholarship grants.

The Scholarship Grant Program is the hallmark of the Association’s mission. Gifts will have an immediate impact and give a lifetime of returns. Checks should be made payable to: Armenian Students’ Association of America, Inc.

ASA Scholarship Applications for 2024-2025 academic year are available on our website: www.asainc.org or by emailing headasa@asainc.org. Completed application with all documentation must be submitted to the ASA, 588 Boston Post Road Suite 364, Weston, MA 02493 by March 15, 2024.

SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS 2023