2023 ASA Scholarship Recipients and Silver Medal Winners Announced

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
45
0

This year the Armenian Students’ Association (ASA) awarded $155,000 in scholarships to 32 deserving students of Armenian descent enrolled in colleges and universities in the United States of America.

The Board of Trustees would like to thank the many benefactors who have made it possible for the ASA to assist our young men and women in their educational pursuits. During the past decade, the Association through its Scholarship Committee has been able to award over $1,000,000 in outright scholarship grants.

The Scholarship Grant Program is the hallmark of the Association’s mission. Gifts will have an immediate impact and give a lifetime of returns. Checks should be made payable to: Armenian Students’ Association of America, Inc.

ASA Scholarship Applications for 2024-2025 academic year are available on our website: www.asainc.org or by emailing headasa@asainc.org. Completed application with all documentation must be submitted to the ASA, 588 Boston Post Road Suite 364, Weston, MA 02493 by March 15, 2024.

 

SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS 2023

Vartan Avedoumian, Drake University, Data Analytics

Davit Azizyan, University of Minnesota, Political Science

Sona Bardakjian, Boston College, Communications

Karo Boyadzhyan, St. Nersess Armenian Seminary, Religious Studies

Ashkhen Chamasanyan, California State University at Fresno, Masters in Counseling

Kristin Dermenjian, UPenn Wharton School of Business, Strategic Management

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Ava Gallagher, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Masters in Mechanical Engineering

Lori Ganjian, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Biology/Biotechnology

Hannah Gantz, Wake Forest University, Medical Doctor

Garen Hamamjian, St. Nersess Armenian Seminary, Religious Studies

Hayk Hovhannisyan, Western Governors University, Cyber Security / Information Assurance

Alec Kellzi, University of Southern California, Law

Hayk Kocharyan, Harvard University, Masters in Learning, Design, Innovation and Technology

Nikolas Kojoian, Northeastern University, Industrial Engineering

Ava Kooloian, Tulane University, Communications

Armen Manuk-Khaloyan, Georgetown University, PhD History

Hayk Mardanyan, University of Minnesota, Masters in Public Policy

Zareh Mirzayan, St. Nersess Armenian Seminary, Masters of Divinity

Hovhannes Mnatsakanyan, University of California – Davis, PhD Resource Economics

Alec Ohanian, UC San Francisco School of Medicine, Medical Doctor/Masters in Public Health

Katerina Ohanyan, LIM College, Fashion Merchandising

Angineh Parsadanians, Virginia Tech, PhD Crop, Soil and Environmental Science

Arin Parsanian, St. Nersess Armenian Seminary, Religious Studies

Armine Poghosyan, Virginia Tech, PhD Econometric/Quantitative Economics

Edgar Sahakian, University of California Los Angeles, Psychology

Radik Sarukhanyan, Fordham University, Law

Arin Shahbazian, Virginia Tech, PhD Economics

Arman Shirikyan, St. Nersess Armenian Seminary, Religious Studies

Nora Suren, University of Massachusetts Amherst Communications

Gary Taraian Nova Southwestern University, Computer Science

Boghos Taslakjian, University of Chicago, Masters in Molecular Engineering

Ofelia Yeghiyan, Michigan State University, Political Science

 

ASA Silver Medal Awards

The Armenian Students’ Association (ASA) Silver Medal Award Committee selected three (3) seniors to receive the Silver Medal Award.

The following students were selected to receive this award: John Levon Kurkjian, Weston, MA, Weston High School, he will be attending the University of Rhode Island; Vardui Izabell Tenekedzhyan, Watertown, MA, Watertown High School, she will be attending Bentley University; John Aram Varin, Cranston, RI, Cranston High School East, he will be attending Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

The Silver Medal Awards are given annually to high school seniors who have demonstrated outstanding scholastic ability. Applications for the Silver Medal Awards can be obtained at: www.asainc.org. Deadline for submitting applications and documentation is May 1, 2024.

 

