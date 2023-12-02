Memorial Concert Dedicated to Fr. Nersess Jebejian in Providence

PROVIDENCE — The Cultural Committee of the Sts. Sahag and Mesrob Church of Providence, RI, organized a special concert titled “Sird Im Sasanee” [My Heart Is Trembling] of Armenian spiritual and classical music, dedicated to the memory of archpriest Fr. Nersess Jebejian, on November 17. Less than a month earlier, on October 27, the anniversary of his death was marked. Fr. Jebejian lived in Rhode Island in recent years and took part in the life of the community and church.

The concert dedicated to his memory was attended by singers Asatur Baljyan, Mari Megrdichian, violinist Armen Ghazaryan and pianist Levon Hovsepyan, who presented an excellent program. Baritone Asatur Baljyan, a opera singer, inspiredly performed a number of Armenian chants and songs by Armenian composers. Possessing a beautiful voice, and masterful delivery, he left a wonderful impression when he performed for the first time in Rhode Island.

The young singer Mari Megrdichian, a soprano, performed songs by Komitas and other composers amazingly. Possessing a crystalline voice, she captivated the audience.

The winner of many international competitions, violinist Armen Ghazaryan, performed masterfully the works of Komitas, and other Armenian composers. The success of the concert was, of course, contributed to by the famous pianist-organist Levon Hovsepian, who conducted the entire concert at a high artistic level.

Maestro Konstantin Petrossian, cultural director of the Church, cordially congratulated and thanked all participants in the concert, wishing them new creative success. The pastor of the Sts. Sahag and Mesrob Church, Fr. Shnork Souin, and the pastor of the Armenian Church of Our Saviour in Worcester, MA, Rev. Fr. Tadeos Barseghyan, held a prayer in memory of Fr. Nersess Jebejian.