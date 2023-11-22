  TOP STORIES WEEK   47
 

Dr. Vartan Gregorian
Community

New York Public Library Dedicates Center for Research in Humanities to Former President Gregorian

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
NEW YORK — The New York Public Library (NYPL) on Thursday, November 16, announced it has officially dedicated its Center for Research in the Humanities in honor of former NYPL President Vartan Gregorian, whose extraordinary leadership revitalized the Library and helped solidify its position as an indispensable civic and educational institution. The Library’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved the name change during their quarterly meeting on Wednesday, November 15.

The new Vartan Gregorian Center for Research in the Humanities is dedicated to furthering the Library’s mission to engage, inspire, support, and connect a growing community of scholars worldwide — all of which were priorities of Gregorian during his tenure as NYPL President from 1981-89.

Located in the heart of the Library’s flagship Stephen A. Schwarzman Building, the Gregorian Center is both an homage to its namesake’s enduring legacy and a physical manifestation of all of the progress and growth in the Research Library over the last decade. That progress includes substantial investments in collections, programs, and access to public space, highlights of which are outlined below.

Lead support for the Gregorian Center is provided by Carnegie Corporation of New York, where Gregorian served as president from 1997 until his death in 2021. The library is also grateful for the generosity of Gregorian’s many friends and colleagues: Bloomberg Philanthropies, Agnes Gund, Mahnaz Ispahani Bartos and Adam Bartos, Annette de la Renta, Fiona and Stanley Druckenmiller, Barbara G. Fleischman, W.K. Kellogg Foundation, John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harold W. McGraw III Foundation, Abby and Howard Milstein, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, The Rockefeller Foundation, and The Edward John and Patricia Rosenwald Foundation.

The Center for Research in Humanities (New York Public Library Photo)

The 8,000-square-foot space, which was part of the Schwarzman building’s recent $200 million renovation project, provides a vibrant work environment for up to 400 researchers, including 40 scholars on paid fellowships. Additional highlights of the Gregorian Center include:

* Dedicated spaces to support researchers and fellows by offering long-term access to collections and staff expertise in quiet workspaces, while simultaneously building meaningful and sustained connections between researchers and the Library.  This includes four study rooms (Scholars Reading Room, Shoichi Noma Reading Room, Frederick Lewis Allen Room, and Wertheim Study) which scholars can apply to use. The rooms will also hold books from Gregorian’s personal library.

* Public events, programs and classes for researchers and visitors to learn more about the collections. Programs include: Friday Afternoon Lecture Series: A new public lecture series, offering insights into books written with NYPL support and topics related to the library’s collections and exhibitions. Programs are held on Fridays at 2 PM. Research 101 Series: Tailored for both experienced  and novice researchers, this series of classes, lectures, and workshops offers comprehensive resources to advance research and fulfill information needs effectively

“It is impossible to overstate the impact of Vartan Gregorian. He is known as the savior of the Library, but I would argue his work to guarantee free access to knowledge for all at a time of enormous challenges also saved New York City. This naming honors that important legacy and underscores the significance of the Library’s mission, especially on behalf of a growing community of scholars worldwide. More and more it feels like we find ourselves in a moment not dissimilar from the one in which Vartan led the Library. At a time when once again people are counting New York City out, we will take inspiration in what he was able to achieve and navigate these choppy waters together,” said NYPL President Anthony W. Marx.

The plaque at the Center for Research for Humanities (Carnegie Corporation Photo)

“The Vartan Gregorian Center for Research in the Humanities has a mission to inspire, engage, and connect a growing community of researchers from all over the world, all while providing access to the Library’s remarkable collections,” said Brent Reidy, the Andrew W. Mellon Director of the Research Libraries. “It is an amazing resource for all, aptly named after our legendary former president who dedicated his life to providing free access to knowledge. I am excited to see the scholarship this site will support in the years to come.”

“The headline over the beautiful New York Times obituary of our father referred to him as the ‘Savior of the New York Public Library.’  He was so many things to so many people, but those words spoke eloquently to his journey and essence, the spirit of hope and enlightenment that defined his life and the central role that libraries played in it,” said Vahe, Raffi, and Dareh Gregorian. “We are deeply grateful that this center will perpetuate his legacy of humanism, with Patience and Fortitude standing watch over our beloved Literary Lion.

“If you knew Vartan, you know that he loved libraries, as Andrew Carnegie did before him. Vartan referred to them as an oasis for renewal of one’s imagination and the development of one’s mind—a necessity for every community,” said Dame Louise Richardson, president of Carnegie Corporation of New York. “We are delighted to honor his legacy as one of the NYPL’s great champions by supporting the Vartan Gregorian Center for Research in the Humanities. I cannot think of a more fitting tribute than a space for scholars to allow their imaginations to take flight amidst the extraordinary resources of this great library.”

The renaming of the Gregorian Center is just the latest example of the Library’s  ongoing commitment to scholarship and access to its collections.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
