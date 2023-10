WATERTOWN — During the Armenian Mirror-Spectator‘s 90th anniversary gala, the following tribute video to the recently departed Edmond Y. Azadian, senior editorial columnist of the newspaper and a prominent Armenian political and cultural figure for many decades in both the diaspora and Armenia, was screened for the first time. The video was prepared by Mirror-Spectator video correspondent Haykaram Nahapetyan, with English-language narration by Raffi V. Arkun.