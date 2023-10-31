Armenian Mirror-Spectator 90th Anniversary Gala Program Well Attended

WATERTOWN — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator commemorated its 90th anniversary with a journalists’ panel on October 27 and a banquet on October 28. The latter, at the Marriott Burlington, featured Sona Movsesian as master of ceremonies, and included the participation of journalists Ken Dilanian, Carla Garapedian, Eric Hacopian and David Ignatius, as well as the singing group Zulal. Philanthropist and entrepreneur Noubar Afeyan gave a speech. Several community and Mirror-Spectator leaders were honored, including Barbara Tellalian, Alin Gregorian, Kevork Marashlian and Mark McKertich, in an event ably organized by a committee led by Nicole Babikian Hajjar. Mirror-Spectator Managing Editor Aram Arkun gave out several of the awards that evening.

A video recording of the event prepared by David Medzorian follows.