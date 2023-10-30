Armenian Mirror-Spectator 90th Anniversary Journalists’ Panel Available on Video

WATERTOWN — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator‘s 90th anniversary commemoration began on the evening of October 27 with a panel of prominent journalists discussing recent media coverage of Armenia and Artsakh. The panel included Charles Mahtesian of Politico, Ken Dilanian of NBC News, documentary filmmaker and journalist Carla Garapedian, and Eric Hacopian of CivilNet from Yerevan, with Mirror-Spectator Managing Editor Aram Arkun serving as moderator. It took place at the Joyce Cummings Center of Tufts University, in Medford, MA, with the assistance of Professor Bruce Boghosian, who is currently serving as president of the American University of Armenia.

The following video was filmed by David Medzorian.