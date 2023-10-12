Jan. 6 Defendant Who Wanted to Arrest ‘the Traitors’ to ‘Protect the Capitol’ Is Sentenced to 4 Years

By Ryan J. Reilly

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — A conspiracy theorist convicted of felony Capitol riot charges told a federal judge at his sentencing on September 26 that he wanted to “protect the Capitol” by “arresting the traitors” on Jan. 6 before he was sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Ed Badalian, of California, said at his sentencing Tuesday that he was “frustrated” that officers protecting the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, “did not join us in arresting the traitors,” referring to members of Congress who did not overturn the 2020 presidential election in Donald Trump’s behalf.

Badalian was convicted in April of conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S., obstruction of an official proceeding and a misdemeanor count. Evidence showed that he organized paintball training sessions after Trump’s 2020 election loss and was preparing for war. He made it to the lower west terrace tunnel on Jan. 6 and into the suite of Senate hideaway offices that were ransacked by rioters.

Badalian was charged alongside two co-defendants. One, a Trump supporter named Danny Rodriguez, drove a stun gun into Washington Police Officer Michael Fanone’s neck and was sentenced to 12.5 years in federal prison in June. Rodriguez shouted “Trump won!” as he was led out of the courthouse after his sentencing.

The other defendant, Paul Belosic, is a Hollywood background actor who has appeared in several music videos and