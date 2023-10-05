Proceeds from Armenian Independence Day Concert to Benefit People of Artsakh

By Florence Avakian
NEW YORK — It is rare for an event to be dedicated to both joy and grief.
On Wednesday, September 20, at St. Vartan Armenian Cathedral, a sold out classical music concert took place, originally planned and organized to celebrate the 32nd year of the independence of Armenia.
However, just the day before, on September 19, a massive military assault had taken place by Azerbaijan against the 120,000 starving Armenians on their ancestral land of Artsakh.
The Eastern Diocese and the organizing committee decided that the proceeds from the concert will be given to the people of Artsakh through the Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR).
Sponsoring the concert was the Eastern Armenian Diocese, and its Primate, the Very Rev. Mesrop Parsamyan. Clergy also in attendance included Archbishop Khajag Barsamian, former Eastern Diocesan Primate, and current Pontifical Legate of Western Europe and Representative of the Armenian Church to the Holy See; St. Vartan Cathedral Vicar Rev. Davit Karamyan; and St. Nersess Dean Rev. Mardiros Chevian.