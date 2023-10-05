Proceeds from Armenian Independence Day Concert to Benefit People of Artsakh

In an eloquent welcoming address for the evening’s uplifting program of remembrance, the Primate first reflected that “tonight we are also carrying a heavy burden of painful news in our hearts. We woke up yesterday learning about yet another surprise attack on our ancestral land of Artsakh that has already resulted in the loss of many innocent lives, including children.”

Continuing in a solemn voice, the Primate stated, “I must be honest with you — the first thought that came to our mind was to cancel tonight’s concert. And yet, after some thoughtful consideration, we realized that it would not be the way of the Armenian people. With a strength of heart and faith in God, we have faced every evil and adversity one can imagine throughout our history — and yet we have endured with patience and resilience as a people of God, as a nation and as a civilization.”

Calling the concert “a testament to our strength, unwavering hope, and the endurance of the Armenian civilization,” he declared, “no matter how many times the enemy tries to eliminate us from the face of this earth and erase our culture, heritage and faith, we will continue to fortify our faith, create goodness, and share with people our rich cultural heritage.”

The Primate then asked the concert attendees to join him in a moment of silence “in solidarity with our sisters and brothers in Artsakh, and in tribute to the losses of these past days, and past years in our beloved homeland.”

With the crowd standing in unified silence, Parsamyan prayed for God’s “divine mercy for the protection of our fellow brothers and sisters in Armenia as they faced attacks and unprovoked aggression against the peace-loving people of Nagorno-Karabagh. Loving God, listen to the voice of our supplications, and help the innocent civilians of our ancestral land, Artsakh who are under continuous bombardment and assaults by Azerbaijani forces.”

The Primate prayed for God’s protection, courage, resolve and strength for our homeland, and to increase the “wisdom among those who are at the helm of the state so they can wisely lead our people during these dangerous times for the Armenian nation.”