Gary Goshgarian Is Back with a New Thriller

BOSTON — Veteran author Gary Goshgarian, who writes under the pen name Gary Braver, is back with a new thriller set in the greater Boston area.
Rumor of Evil is set to be released on October 10 by Oceanview Publishing. The book marks firsts in a couple of ways: one, the book is his first in a series, and second, it is the first time he will have an ongoing Armenian-American detective character.
Set in Cambridge, the book is filled with hyperlocal references in the Metro Boston area. That is done “to create an authenticity. This is my turf. I’ve been here 45 years,” he said in a recent interview. “Most of the novels I’ve written are in the Greater Boston area.”
His previous book was the very popular Choose Me, a collaboration with Tess Gerritsen, the author of the Rizzoli and Isles detective series that has been made into a TV series of the same name.
“On the success of that, it was suggested ‘why don’t you write a series,’” he said.
Goshgarian isn’t just a writer. For several decades, he was a professor of English at Northeastern University, where he taught courses in science fiction, horror, bestsellers and fiction writing. Therefore, he brings a whole arsenal of tools to creating a new character when embarking on a new book.