Azerbaijani Forces Open Fire at Food Truck in Gegharkunik, Killing One

YEREVAN (news.am) — On October 2, Azerbaijani military fired upon on the vehicle of the Armenian Armed Forces transporting provisions for personnel on duty at Armenian combat positions, there is one casualty and two wounded on the Armenian side.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces units tried to target the ambulance as well, which is a gross violation of international humanitarian law.

Aram Tigran Kocharyan of the N military unit of the Armenia’s Ministry of Defense died in the attack.

“The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia shares the pain of loss and expresses condolences to the family members, relatives, and colleagues of the serviceman. The lives of the wounded service members are not in danger. They were taken to a military hospital,” reads a press release by Armenia’s Ministry of Defense.