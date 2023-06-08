  TOP STORIES WEEK   23
 

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, right, congratulates Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg looks on.
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Pashinyan Attends Erdogan’s Inauguration

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (Combined Sources) — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the inauguration of Turkey’s newly reelected President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on June 3.

Erdogan had won the runoff on May 28.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, left, with Azerbaijan’s Ilham Aliyev, in Ankara

Pashinyan, who is accused by his political opponents of making unilateral concessions to Turkey and Azerbaijan, rushed to congratulate Erdogan on winning reelection in a run-off vote on May 28. He said he hopes to continue “working together towards full normalization of relations between our countries.”

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan shares a light moment with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and his wife and vice president Mehriban Aliyeva.

Erdogan’s first presidential inauguration in 2014 was attended by then Armenian Foreign Minister Eduard Nalbandian.

Turkey has since continued to make the opening of the border and the establishment of diplomatic relations with Armenia conditional on an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace deal acceptable to Azerbaijan. Turkish leaders have repeatedly reaffirmed this precondition since the start of the normalization talks with Yerevan in January 2022.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu welcomes Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Pashinyan was welcomed by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu at the presidential complex. There, he met with many leaders, including Azerbaijan’s Ilham Aliyev.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
