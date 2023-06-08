EU Hosts Another Aliyev-Pashinyan Meeting

YEREVAN (Azatutyun/Politico) — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met on Thursday, June 1, for the third time in less than three weeks for fresh peace talks mediated by the European Union.
They reported no concrete agreements following the meeting held on the sidelines of a European summit in Moldova’s capital Chisinau.
Aliyev and Pashinyan were joined by EU chief Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Michel said they focused on an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty as well as “the security and rights” of Nagorno-Karabakh’s population, the restoration of transport links between the two South Caucasus nations and delimitation of their long border. He did not say whether the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders narrowed their differences on these issues.
“This meeting has been a good preparation for the next meeting,” Michel told reporters after the talks that lasted for about 90 minutes. “It will take place in Brussels on July 21.”
“It means that we are working hard and we intend to support all the positive efforts in the direction of normalization of the relations,” he said, adding that the EU “will do everything” to facilitate the conflict’s resolution.